IronYun® Announces Integration with Genetec™ Security Center Designed For Comprehensive Visual Intelligence

Vaidio® AI Vision Platform Supports 30 Advanced AI-Enabled Video Analytics for Security, Safety, and Operations

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IronYun Inc., a leader in AI vision for security, safety and operational applications, today announced the integration of the award winning Vaidio AI Vision Platform with Genetec™ Security Center. Genetec customers can now add advanced, accurate, and field-proven AI video analytics to their existing infrastructure, to improve security, safety, and operational efficiency.

IronYun logo (PRNewswire)

Paul Sun, IronYun CEO, said, "Integrating Vaidio with Security Center makes it easy to add advanced artificial intelligence to existing infrastructure to increase functionality and make security operations even more effective and efficient."

With the ability to analyze video from Security Center and to seamlessly feed alerts and notifications into the Security Center interface, the Vaidio AI Vision Platform continues to build on an award-winning foundation. Vaidio won the 2020 New Product Showcase for Commercial Monitoring and received two New Product Showcase Awards in 2021 for Mobile Applications and Video Analytics. Also in 2021, IronYun partnered with DP World and Verizon to study Vaidio AI Vision in port and warehouse safety and operational applications. In addition, IronYun was recognized as a Major Player in IDC's Worldwide Video Analytics MarketScape as "a good decision for enterprises that have extensive video surveillance capabilities and want to upgrade to advanced analytics that incorporate the latest technology."

The Vaidio AI Vision Platform is an open software platform that can be deployed on-prem on servers, on edge devices, and/or in the cloud. Vaidio orchestrates multiple next-generation AI video analytics engines to provide such functions as video search, intrusion detection, license plate recognition, face search and recognition, people and vehicle counting, vehicle make and model recognition, social health analytics, and many others. Vaidio works with any IP camera and integrates out of the box with Genetec Security Center.

Vaidio AI monitors real-time video streams with superhuman accuracy, and accelerates forensic video search of stored video. The platform offers the flexibility to purchase only needed analytics, with the option to run multiple analytics on a single camera, and to add more analytic functionality over time. Vaidio's optimized, next-generation AI vision algorithms maximize hardware resource efficiency, to effectively lower overall solution costs relative to competitive alternatives.

The latest Vaidio releases add new AI-enabled safety detection, privacy blurring and associated data and user management features, a fully featured parking management application, (the first 3rd party application developed on the Vaidio platform), Vaidio Data, a robust business intelligence engine, and Vaidio Command Center, for centralized management of complex, distributed, large scale environments.

About Vaidio

The Vaidio AI Vision Platform offers 30 AI -enabled next-generation video analytics functions for security, safety, access control and operational applications. Vaidio is an open platform that works with any IP camera, scales from 1 to 1,000s of cameras, and integrates with market leading VMSs for real-time, forensic and holistic situational awareness. The Vaidio Platform is differentiated by higher accuracy and greater resource efficiency across a vast array of advanced AI-enabled video analytics. Relative to competitive alternatives, Vaidio can reduce hardware requirements up to 80%, and false alerts up to 99.995% -- reducing both up front and long-term operating costs.

About IronYun

IronYun has evolved the artificial intelligence at the core of the Vaidio Platform to create a resource-efficient, open platform that is field-proven to maximize accuracy and performance across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. We are NDAA approved, headquartered in Stamford, CT, and our Vaidio Platform is deployed across tens of thousands of cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit and enterprise customers worldwide.

