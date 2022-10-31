Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at BIDMC Named a Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts

Annual award by The Women's Edge and Boston Globe highlights female business leaders who are making a significant impact on the state's economy

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians (HMFP) at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), a 2,100-member physician organization, announced today that it has been named to the list of Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts 2022 by The Women's Edge (formerly The Commonwealth Institute) and the Boston Globe.

The annual award recognizes businesses that generated more than $7 billion in total revenue in 2021, demonstrating that women leaders are key drivers of the state's economy. In addition to revenue or operating budget, factors considered in the evaluation included workplace and management diversity, board makeup, and innovative projects. HMFP ranked 8th on the list.

"It's a great honor for HMFP to be recognized as a Top 100 Women-Led business in Massachusetts, especially during this unprecedented time in healthcare in which we simultaneously need to navigate how we deliver care in the context of new demands, a changing economy, and an intense need for social support systems. I am truly passionate about supporting and serving our physicians through innovation, compassion, and creative solutions that help address the unique needs of each individual," said Alexa B. Kimball, MD, MPH, President and CEO of HMFP.

With a senior leadership team in the C-Suite that is 75% female, HMFP has worked consistently to address challenging problems for women in healthcare, including burnout, work-family balance, and pay parity. In the wake of Covid-19, the physician's organization further improved and increased childcare benefits, and put in place a comprehensive program to help with household obligations called "One Less Stress."

"The organizations on this year's diverse list are driving innovation across the country, from increased manufacturing capacity to breakthroughs in clinical care and therapeutics," said The Women's Edge Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth L. Hailer. "We are honored to celebrate the Top 100 women leaders and hope it inspires others to drive for success here in our region and beyond."

This is the 22nd year that The Women's Edge – a Boston-based nonprofit organization devoted to advancing women in leadership positions — created the list through a nomination process, and reviewed both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. The list was published in the Women & Power issue of the Boston Globe Magazine on October 30, 2022.

"We're proud to once again partner with The Women's Edge to recognize these 100 remarkable companies—and the remarkable women who lead them," said Globe Magazine editor Francis Storrs. "It's a privilege to celebrate this year's honorees for all they've accomplished, and for the example they're setting for future generations of leaders."

About Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at BIDMC

Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (HMFP) is a leading physician organization affiliated with Harvard Medical School, dedicated to excellence in research, teaching, and patient care. HMFP employs 2,100+ specialty and primary care physicians and healthcare practitioners, who provide services across the Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) system, and other hospitals in Massachusetts. For more information visit https://hmfphysicians.org/.

About The Women's Edge

The Women's Edge is a non-profit organization that propels women leaders to achieve professional and personal success and deliver positive impact within their business and community. Founded in 1997, The Women's Edge achieves this mission by collaborating and connecting extraordinary women at all stages of their careers — from next generation leaders to CEOs; continually building a pipeline of high performing women leaders; delivering relevant leadership programs, events and perspectives, with actionable insights; incorporating diversity, inclusion, and belonging to foster gender and racial equity; and leveraging technology to expand reach and amplify impact. Visit https://thewomensedge.org/ for more information.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. In addition to its award-winning journalism, BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Direct, Globe Events , and Studio/B .

