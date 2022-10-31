EcoFlow's Power Kits to be Showcased at the SEMA Show 2022

The premier trade show will also feature EcoFlow's latest portable power stations including the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – EcoFlow, an eco-friendly energy solutions company, today announced that it will attend the SEMA Show 2022, featuring the world's first highly integrated modular energy solutions for RVs and tiny homes – the EcoFlow Power Kits. The modified car show will also see EcoFlow's DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series portable power stations.

(PRNewswire)

"The SEMA Show 2022 presents a great opportunity for EcoFlow to connect with and introduce its automotive energy solutions to other industry leaders," said Johnson He, Regional Head of North America at EcoFlow. "With its compact and plug-and-play nature, the Power Kits can provide the most comprehensive and simplistic energy solutions for custom cars and recreational vehicles."

Launched in June, 2022, the EcoFlow Power Kits will be the sole complete energy solutions showcased at this year's SEMA. By fully addressing the generation, storage, and consumption of power, the Power Kits have revolutionized how people access power when living in small spaces including RVs and custom cars.

The SEMA Show is the premier trade show geared to help small businesses thrive and succeed. The trade-only event enables automotive specialty equipment manufacturers to display alongside automotive manufacturers to debut new, innovative products, and connect with industry buyers from all over the world.

Event Detail

Date: Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT

Location: Booth 12373, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, the United States

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative, environmentally-conscious innovation.

Media Contact

Gregg Steiner

PR Manager

Gregg.steiner@ecoflow.com

(818) 232-3100

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.