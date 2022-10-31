Cowbell Hosts Inaugural Cyber Insurance Day in Washington D.C.

Speakers from federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the private sector will discuss opportunities to improve SME cyber resilience through cyber insurance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is hosting its first-ever Cyber Insurance Day in collaboration with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Small Business Alliance (SBA), Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA), Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) and the Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI). The in-person event will take place on Wednesday November 2nd, at the National Union Building, 918 F St NW in Washington, D.C. from 3:00-7:00 p.m. EDT.

This event, the first of its kind, aims to bridge the gap between cybersecurity and cyber insurance. According to the 2022 Cowbell Q1 Cyber Round-Up report, 74% of policyholders reveal that they feel more prepared to respond to a cyber incident since purchasing cyber insurance, and 79% agree that cyber insurance is worth the cost. During the event, Cowbell and its collaborators will share resources with the goal to increase awareness around cyber risk, cyber insurance and cybersecurity for agents/brokers and SMEs.

"Cowbell's specialization in cyber insurance and dedication to SMEs is further enriching public-private partnerships toward the goal of creating a cyber resilient America," says Jack Kudale, founder and CEO of Cowbell. "In the wake of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the takeaways from this event will be extremely pertinent for every SME leader in the audience."

The sold-out event will feature two panel discussions titled, The Evolution of Cyber Threats: Today and Tomorrow and Closing the Insurability Gap through Policy and Partnership. It will also feature a fireside chat on The Importance of Cyber Resilience with Kiersten Todt, Chief of Staff, CISA and Jack Kudale, CEO and founder, Cowbell. Discussions will cover what non-profits, private, and public sector leaders are doing to improve access to cybersecurity for the SME market. Attendees will gain actionable insights to improve their cybersecurity posture and decrease cyber risk.

Panelists include:

Cassius Butts , former regional SBA Administrator

Jennifer Coughlin , Founding Partner, Mullen and Coughlin

Michael Daniel , President and CEO, Cyber Threat Alliance

Karen Evans , Managing Director, Cyber Readiness Institute

Liz Fairchild , Executive Director of Business Forward

Sean Kevelighan , Chief Executive Officer, Insurance Information Institute

Marion Krueger , Content Marketing Lead, Cowbell

Jack Kudale , CEO and founder, Cowbell

Phil Reitinger , President and CEO, Global Cyber Alliance

Manu Singh , Director of Risk Engineering, Cowbell

Kiersten Todt , Chief of Staff, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Vincent Voci , Vice President, Cyber Policy and Operations, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

"As America's cyber defense agency, CISA is focused on ensuring that this nation's critical infrastructure is resilient to cyber threats," said Kiersten Todt, Chief of Staff, CISA. "One of our greatest opportunities for doing so is through operational collaboration between government and industry. We appreciate that companies, like Cowbell, are recognizing the importance of providing platforms to help the public and private sector drive down risk together."

Furthermore, Cowbell will be announcing a new initiative to collaborate with CISA and the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO). Cowbell will be submitting commentary and recommendations to FIO's request for insights on how a potential federal insurance response to catastrophic cyber incidents would be structured.

For more information about the event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cowbell-cyber-insurance-day-tickets-434123774897.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) coverage adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 15+ A.M. Best A- or higher rated (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. For more information, please visit https://cowbell.insure/.

