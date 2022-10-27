Sapling Announces Rebrand

Sapling rebrands taking their parent company's name, Kallidus, and launches a new global purpose, brand, and website to scale people success around the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapling, the award-winning onboarding and core HR platform, today announced they've formally become Kallidus, taking their parent company's name. Today, Kallidus is launching its new global purpose, brand, and website in North America. This announcement reflects the company's growth and expansion, moving its focus towards connected people success solutions. Kallidus' new purpose, 'We make people success easy for growing organizations' defines this next chapter.

As a Kallidus product, Sapling's capabilities in onboarding, offboarding, core HR, and people operations are further strengthened by Kallidus' expertise in learning, performance, talent management, and learning content. The new purpose also reinforces their product strategy to build connected people journeys. Focused on developing talented people at critical moments of growth throughout their lifecycle, those connected journeys enable you to:

Drive continuous engagement through a learning & performance culture

Find and empower the right people throughout their careers

Simplify people operations at every touchpoint

Stephen Read, CEO of Kallidus shared, "This is a monumental day for Kallidus, shaping our next phase of growth by delivering truly connected and scalable solutions to organizations ready to invest in their own people's success. Formally bringing Sapling into our product ecosystem has enabled the final piece of the puzzle". Sapling's capabilities in onboarding, offboarding, core HR, and people operations are further elevated by Kallidus' expertise in learning, performance, talent management, and learning content".

"Wherever they are in their careers, your workforce must be engaged and empowered to drive organizational growth. We call that People Success, and it's the centre of Kallidus' purpose: We make people success easy for growing organizations".

Organizations today are looking for platforms that save them time and effort while improving the employee experience. For every step of the lifecycle Kallidus helps you to find and keep the best talent with intuitive people tools and insights that drive success.

Stephen Read commented, "Critically, we will continue to make it easy for our customers to deliver people success. People Success is about ensuring your people are successful, competent, and confident in their roles, powering organizational growth, whatever that looks like. Whether your organization is doubling in size, or you need your people at their best to deliver innovation through a growth mindset, Kallidus can support that."

About Kallidus

For over 20 years, Kallidus has supported organizations who understand that engaged and enabled people power their growth. Kallidus' suite of HR and L&D software supports the entire employee lifecycle. From onboarding and upskilling, to performance reviews and employee farewells – Kallidus give organizations everything they need to thrive. Kallidus serves companies such as JYSK, Nestle, McDonalds, and Aston Martin, and currently has over 2 million users worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.kallidus.com

