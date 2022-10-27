Paper Excellence Group and Resolute Announce Intention to Sell Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper Mill

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Paper Excellence Group and Resolute Forest Products Inc. ("Resolute") (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today announced their intention to sell Resolute's Thunder Bay pulp and paper mill to further facilitate the regulatory review process.

On July 6, the Paper Excellence Group through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"), a global diversified manufacturer of pulp and specialty, printing, writing, and packaging papers, entered into an agreement with Resolute, a global forest products company, to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Resolute stock.

"Today's announcement is a clear demonstration of our commitment to timely complete the acquisition of Resolute," said Patrick Loulou, vice chair and chief strategy officer of the Paper Excellence Group.

"This is a very hard thing to do, but we believe it is necessary in order to accelerate our strategic combination with the Paper Excellence Group," stated Remi G. Lalonde, Resolute's president and chief executive officer. "The mill is an exceptional asset. I am confident that the dedicated and talented team in Thunder Bay will have a prosperous future with any company fortunate enough to have them as part of their organization."

Any sale of the Thunder Bay pulp and paper mill will be contingent upon closing of the announced acquisition of Resolute by Domtar, and to applicable regulatory approvals. The acquisition of Resolute by Domtar continues to be expected in the first half of 2023, following stockholder and regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the receipt of which remain outstanding.

There can be no assurance that the required regulatory approvals will result from this process. Resolute and Domtar each reaffirm their general policy not to comment upon or respond to market rumor or speculation regarding the regulatory process or the transaction. Resolute and Domtar will not comment further on this matter unless and until definitive resolutions of the regulatory process are achieved.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 60 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens. With approximately 6,400 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina and Domtar is part of the Paper Excellence group of companies. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

About Paper Excellence

The Paper Excellence Group is a privately-held holding company that oversees individual pulp and paper business units. Its operations include the manufacturing of pulp and specialty, printing and writing, and packaging papers, producing over 7 million tons annually with a workforce of over 10,000 in its nearly 40 locations across the Americas and Europe. For more information on Paper Excellence, please visit www.paperexcellence.com .

