MOTOR to Showcase Four New Data Products at AAPEX

MOTOR to Showcase Four New Data Products at AAPEX

TROY, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTOR Information Systems will attend the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Product Exposition (AAPEX) to take place November 1-3 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Schedule a time to meet with the MOTOR team at booth A3023 by visiting motor.com/aapex .

This year, MOTOR is excited to showcase four brand-new data products at AAPEX:

MOTOR Shop Connect helps third-party software and service providers integrate with shops by providing an easy-to-install solution that enables detailed repair order data to flow freely to trusted partners via the cloud.

MOTOR Campaign Connect helps third-party software and service providers integrate with their shop partners' data to drive demand to shops. MOTOR Campaign Connect is an easy-to-install solution designed to help marketing companies that have existing shop customer relationships create marketing campaigns to drive service and repair business back to those shops.

MOTOR Mobile Guides is a web-based app that provides dynamic automotive data to customers by scanning customized QR codes. With MOTOR Mobile Guides, you can integrate MOTOR data such as procedures, fluids, specifications and technical service bulletins (TSBs) and integrate your own content to offer a fully digital experience to your customers.

MOTOR TruSpeed Repair is a white-label Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for enterprises looking to bring OEM service and repair content to their customers quickly. With MOTOR TruSpeed Repair, you get a vehicle service and repair solution that allows for out-of-the-box deployment for a faster time-to-market with customization that aligns with your company's branding.

In addition, MOTOR will be available to discuss its industry-leading data solutions and services including e-commerce solutions, Software as a Service (SaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS), light-duty data products, medium- and heavy-duty data products, services for OEMs and more.

About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, is one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, visit motor.com.

About Hearst

Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. To learn more about Hearst, visit Hearst.com.

View original content:

SOURCE MOTOR Information Systems