H-E-B ANCHORED RETAIL CENTER AND FIRST MASS TIMBER OFFICE DEVELOPMENT IN THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA TO LAUNCH THE INITIAL PHASE OF BRIDGELAND CENTRAL®

Northwest Houston's 925-Acre Mixed-Use Urban Destination to Serve as a Gateway to One of Houston's Top-Selling Master Planned Communities

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced plans for Village Green at Bridgeland Central®, the first phase of commercial development of Northwest Houston's 925-acre mixed-use urban destination in the acclaimed master planned community of Bridgeland®. The 23-acre, mixed-use Village Green will be anchored by an over 100,000-square-foot H-E-B, the top-ranked Texas-based grocery store, and a 49,000-square-foot, three-story mass timber office building—the first building of its kind in the Greater Houston area. Construction on the mass timber office building will commence in early 2023 and will open along with H-E-B in 2024.

Bridgeland Central

Bridgeland Central will become the unrivaled urban hub of Northwest Houston, spanning at full buildout 925 acres of best-in-class office, retail, multifamily, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and public spaces in the heart of Bridgeland. The new urban destination will serve the nearly 70,000 future residents of Bridgeland as well as the broader Northwest Houston region.

"Bridgeland Central's scale, design and the breadth of offerings will be unlike anything that exists in Northwest Houston," said Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Howard Hughes strives to create unparalleled experiences within its master planned communities, and Bridgeland Central will be no exception, meeting the demand for our hallmark quality of life as the community continues to grow."

Adjacent to Grand Parkway and bound by Bridgeland High School Drive, Bridgeland Creek Parkway and Summit Point Crossing, Village Green will offer a series of inline retail opportunities designed for restaurants, shops, and neighborhood service providers.

First H-E-B in Bridgeland

Conveniently located at the intersection of Bridgeland Creek Parkway and Summit Point Crossing, the top-caliber, over 100,000-square-foot grocery store will bring all of the latest H-E-B has to offer including curbside pick-up and delivery services, as well as a pharmacy and a fuel station.

"Our Houston Region remains a priority for H-E-B, and we continue to make significant investments expanding our footprint to serve all of our neighbors," said Armando Perez, Executive Vice President, H-E-B Houston. "We are excited to bring a store to the Bridgeland Community to meet the needs of this growing area."

Tal McIver of McIver Properties represented H-E-B, and Eric Walker of Capital Retail Partners represented The Howard Hughes Corporation.

First Mass Timber Office Development in the Greater Houston Area

Committed to sustainable development and innovation through environmentally focused design, Howard Hughes is introducing the first mass timber office development in the Greater Houston area. The use of mass timber as well as other materials including lumber, low-carbon concrete, and zinc cladding—supplemented with renewable energy and high-performance systems—reduce the overall carbon emissions associated with the lifecycle of the building. As a result of mass timber's inherent ability to store carbon, the structure will save more than 20% of the greenhouse gas emissions that would be produced by a typical steel and concrete structure.

"Prioritizing sustainability and resiliency is at the forefront of our long-term approach to developing large-scale master planned communities where people want to live for generations," said Carman. "This first-of-its-kind project in the region exemplifies our commitment throughout Bridgeland to exploring cutting-edge sustainability within office design."

The mass timber office is designed to meet LEED Gold and Fitwel certifications. The project is expected to reduce annual energy usage by 25% and municipal water consumption by 98%, equating to an annual savings of approximately 350,000 gallons—aided by a 10,000-gallon rainwater harvesting cistern which will collect recycled rainwater and HVAC condensate.

The project team includes San Antonio-based Lake|Flato as the design architect, Houston-based Kirksey Architecture as the architect of record and Houston-based Tellepsen as the general contractor. All three have vast experience in sustainable architecture, design and construction projects, specifically mass timber.

The project's design was inspired by modern agrarian architecture, which will carry forth throughout Village Green. The mass timber office exemplifies biophilic design, creating an indoor-outdoor connection through breezeways and shaded porches along with drought-tolerant, resilient landscaping. Its design provides a unique and inviting workplace that appeals to tenants and employs sustainable design strategies that make the building operationally efficient and unique to the region. Tenants will benefit from the natural light cascading from floor-to-ceiling windows and a windowed wall on the roof. Additional amenities include a bicycle storage room and shower facility to enable people to bike or walk to work using Bridgeland's vast trail system.

JLL's Scott Fikes and Jack Russo have been awarded the leasing assignment for the mass timber office. Marissa Moreau of The Howard Hughes Corporation and Jacob Weersing of Capital Retail Properties will oversee retail leasing for Village Green.

Renderings are courtesy of The Howard Hughes Corporation.

About Lake|Flato

Established in 1984, Lake|Flato has gained national recognition for a place-based approach to design and building that successfully merges with the landscape. With work across the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean, the firm seeks to design projects that are intrinsically rooted to the culture, climate, climate, and context of each unique place. By employing sustainable strategies in a wide variety of building types and scales, Lake|Flato designs architecture that conserves energy and natural resources while creating high performance buildings. As a testament to the firm's commitment to environmental stewardship, the firm has received more AIA COTE Top Ten Green Project Awards than any other architecture firm. Lake|Flato placed 1st in Architect Magazine's 2019 Top 50, an annual ranking of the best U.S. firms, and was named one of the Ten Most Innovative Architecture Firms in the World by Fast Company. For more information, visit lakeflato.com.

About Kirksey

Kirksey is a sustainable architecture and interior design firm with more than 38 million sf of LEED projects in their portfolio. With offices in Houston, Austin, and Dallas, Texas, Kirksey is team-based in structure and serves Commercial, Collegiate, Community, pK-12, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Science & Technology, and Multifamily Residential markets. To learn more about the firm, visit kirksey.com.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $34 billion, operates over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 117th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 145,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/newsroom.

About Bridgeland®

Bridgeland is an 11,500-acre master planned community located in Cypress, Texas, and is ranked as one of the top-selling master planned communities in the Greater Houston area, as well as Texas and the nation. The award-winning development opened in 2006 and offers a wide variety of housing options and extensive outdoor amenities, with a strong emphasis on conserving and enhancing the natural environment. Bridgeland, a LEED Precertified community, has over 3,000 acres dedicated to lakes, trails and parks, and offers resort-style pools, 60 parks, stocked lakes and complimentary use of kayaks, paddleboats and other recreational opportunities for residents to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Lakeland Village Center® is the first of four retail centers in Bridgeland, with additional plans for Bridgeland Central, a 925-acre future town center. Bridgeland is a community of The Howard Hughes Corporation®, which supports over 180 local causes in the Houston region through its HHCares program. For more information, visit Bridgeland.com.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit howardhughes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize," "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

