Crescent Tools to Feature Latest Product Innovation at STAFDA Conference

SPARKS, Md., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Tools to bring exciting innovation in key product categories to the showroom floor at the 2022 STAFDA conference in San Diego, California from Sunday, October 30 to Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The Crescent team will have a wide range of its latest tools available to view, including Pocket Knives, Circular Saw Blades, Bolt Biter Impact Nut Extractor and Drivers and the newly-unveiled Shockforce G2 Measuring Tapes.

"This year's product line-up is sure to impress," said Kevin Burnet, Senior Product Manager at Crescent Tools. "Our team of experts ensures each tool is equipped with the forward-thinking details that tool users ask for. For example, the Nite Eye markings of the Shockforce G2 Tape Measure and our Pocket Knives' Low Profile design demonstrate exactly how Crescent Tools is leading the way with meaningful innovation for our end users."

In the booth, attendees can experience live demonstrations of the new Shockforce G2 measuring tape, saw blades and visit our Crescent Tools Road Show Hauler to learn more about the full range of Crescent Tools.

To see all of Crescent's innovative products, visit Booth 1501 for a tour through each demo station. For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy-duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttools.com

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com

