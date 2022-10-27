Jindal Institute For Youthful Aging Offers The Best Mini Facelift Surgery In Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sumeet Jindal is a leading facial plastic surgeon who performs the best mini facelift at his new Raleigh, North Carolina practice, the Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging. Coming from a background that included both medical and cosmetic facial surgery, Dr. Jindal is uniquely qualified to address all of your facial aging concerns.

A mini facelift differs from a traditional facelift surgery by offering minimal incisions that are often hidden completely behind the ear. Through these small incisions, Dr. Jindal removes extra skin and tightens the skin of the face for a more youthful appearance. This less invasive version of a mini facelift is ideal for patients with mild to moderate jowling and lower face sagging. It can also be combined with a neck lift , eyelid surgery , or brow lift for optimal results.

Dr. Jindal performs all mini facelifts under local anesthesia. Patients remain perfectly comfortable and often experience a reduced recovery time and fewer complications. Local anesthesia does not require full sedation and thus the side effects and complications associated with general anesthesia are either completely eliminated or significantly less.

The cost of a mini facelift in Raleigh starts at $4,900. This price is competitive for the Raleigh area because Dr. Jindal reduces patient costs by performing his mini facelift under local anesthesia. The Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging does work with Care Credit and HealthPartner to offer outside financing options.

About JIYA: The Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging is Raleigh's top eyelid and facial cosmetic surgeon that specializes in helping patients age on their own terms. Dr. Sumeet Jindal prefers to use non-invasive approaches first, before resorting to surgery. Even if surgery is warranted, Dr. Jindal works to find a minimally invasive surgical approaches that offer patients optimal results.

