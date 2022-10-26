SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 in third-quarter 2022 compared to $0.97 in third-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share reflect one-time costs of the voluntary separation program of $57.0 million, or $0.32 per share.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Revenues
$471,334
$485,322
(3) %
$1,534,447
$1,416,659
8 %
Net income
61,659
138,045
(55) %
363,243
401,293
(9) %
Diluted earnings per share
$0.45
$0.97
(54) %
$2.63
$2.79
(6) %
"Our third-quarter financial results reflect strong sales activity from market adoption of our solutions. Revenue and profits were impacted by lower capital market performance, one-time costs associated with our voluntary separation program, and continued inflationary pressures on costs. All of our markets are facing a changing landscape, and while this change is challenging, we believe it reinforces growth opportunity for SEI," said CEO Ryan Hicke.
"We will continue to take the important and necessary steps to invest in our talent and capabilities, while aligning our company for organic and inorganic growth. This is an exciting time for SEI, and we will capitalize on our unmatched position at the intersection of asset management and technology. I remain enthusiastic about SEI's future as we set the direction and pace of growth to deliver value for our employees, clients, and shareholders."
Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$122,660
$123,018
— %
$460,392
$364,302
26 %
Expenses
116,661
116,679
— %
359,676
345,057
4 %
Operating Profit
5,999
6,339
(5) %
100,716
19,245
NM
Operating Margin
5 %
5 %
22 %
5 %
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
109,565
124,768
(12) %
341,989
357,458
(4) %
Expenses
61,150
62,107
(2) %
189,045
176,267
7 %
Operating Profit
48,415
62,661
(23) %
152,944
181,191
(16) %
Operating Margin
44 %
50 %
45 %
51 %
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
78,260
85,759
(9) %
248,582
255,957
(3) %
Expenses
42,149
41,643
1 %
131,432
122,696
7 %
Operating Profit
36,111
44,116
(18) %
117,150
133,261
(12) %
Operating Margin
46 %
51 %
47 %
52 %
Investment Managers:
Revenues
156,015
147,412
6 %
468,842
426,639
10 %
Expenses
100,876
89,594
13 %
300,520
257,609
17 %
Operating Profit
55,139
57,818
(5) %
168,322
169,030
— %
Operating Margin
35 %
39 %
36 %
40 %
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
4,834
4,365
11 %
14,642
12,303
19 %
Expenses
9,915
12,820
(23) %
34,709
39,855
(13) %
Operating Loss
(5,081)
(8,455)
NM
(20,067)
(27,552)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$471,334
$485,322
(3) %
$1,534,447
$1,416,659
8 %
Expenses
330,751
322,843
2 %
1,015,382
941,484
8 %
Corporate Overhead Expenses
89,537
21,354
319 %
137,360
65,192
111 %
Income from Operations
$51,046
$141,125
(64) %
$381,705
$409,983
(7) %
Third-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees increased from new client conversions. Additional revenues from our acquisition of SEI Novus during the fourth-quarter 2021 also contributed to the increase.
- Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees declined due to the significant decline in capital markets during the third-quarter 2022. This decline was partially offset by increased revenues from assets under administration.
- Average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, decreased $33.4 billion, or 17%, to $166.4 billion in the third-quarter 2022, as compared to $199.8 billion during the third-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Average assets under administration decreased $69.1 billion, or 8%, to $786.6 billion in the third-quarter 2022, as compared to $855.7 billion during the third-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during third-quarter 2022 were $33.9 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $26.7 million when contract values are completely realized.
- Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during third-quarter 2022 were negative $3.1 million due to the previously announced loss of a significant client of the Investment Advisors segment. Without this loss, net sales events were positive $2.5 million. Net cash flows for the Investment Advisors segment were positive $171.9 million into SEI asset management programs and positive $636.5 million into platform-only assets during third-quarter 2022.
- The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased personnel costs due to business growth, competitive labor markets, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. Operational expenses also increased due to personnel costs and investments in compliance infrastructure to meet new regulatory requirements. The increase was partially offset by lower direct costs related to asset management revenues and lower amortization expense.
- We finalized the Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) offered to long-tenured employees in July 2022 and recognized the total cost of the program of $57.0 million during the third-quarter 2022. This one-time cost is included in corporate overhead expenses and reflects a diluted earnings per share impact of $0.32 to third-quarter 2022 results. In addition, we incurred severance costs unrelated to the VSP of $5.2 million included in corporate overhead expenses during the third-quarter 2022.
- Earnings from LSV decreased to $26.7 million in the third-quarter 2022 as compared to $35.0 million in the third-quarter 2021 due to net negative cash flows from existing clients, market depreciation and client losses.
- We capitalized $6.8 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to SWP. Amortization expense related to SWP was $5.8 million in third-quarter 2022 as compared to $12.0 million in third-quarter 2021. The decline in amortization expense was due to the amortization period of the initial development costs related to SWP which ended in second-quarter 2022. Approximately $4.1 million of this reduction in amortization expense was related to the Private Banks segment and $1.3 million was related to the Investment Advisors segment.
- We also capitalized $4.2 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2022 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment.
- Effective tax rates were 23.0% in third-quarter 2022 and 21.7% in third-quarter 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due the timing of one-time state settlements, which reduced the effective rate in third-quarter 2021.
- We repurchased 890 thousand shares of our common stock for $49.4 million during the third-quarter 2022 at an average price of $55.55 per share.
- Cash flow from operations was $97.9 million, or $0.72 per share, and free cash flow was $74.4 million during the third-quarter 2022.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 26, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 6671316.
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- the degree to which market conditions and trends create growth opportunities for us,
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
- our strategies for investing in our talent, the timing of these investments and whether these investments will enable us to capitalize on opportunities for organic and inorganic growth, and
- whether we positioned for growth, and to deliver value to our employees, clients, and shareholders
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:
- the drivers of expense growth,
- our priorities of right sizing our expenses to business growth opportunities and allocating spending to areas of accelerated growth are a priority,
- whether our previously announced voluntary separation plan will reduce our run-rate expenses going forward,
- the timing of client deconversions and the effect of these deconversions on our revenue,
- the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,
- the impact of changes to our client's businesses on our recurring revenue, including the divestiture of lines of business by our clients,
- whether we will take a one-time reduction in booked revenue in the 4th quarter as a consequence of discussions with Wells Fargo and the amount of any such reduction,
- whether we will add additional books from the client that went live on our SaaS SWP technology only offering,
- whether we will see revenue growth within many of our top clients,
- the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- whether creating opportunities for diverse perspectives in talent from inside and outside of SEI will position us for growth or accelerate our growth,
- our ability to align our talent and solutions capabilities with our go-to-market strategy and the degree to which such alignment will enable us to capitalize on opportunities,
- whether our investments will create growth opportunities,
- whether we are positioned for sustainable growth and to take advantage of opportunities,
- the margins that our businesses may generate and the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- how we will manage our expenses,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- the degree to which our organizational changes will strengthen our offerings and deepen relationships or help our clients succeed,
- our commitment to driving greater topline revenue growth and the success of such commitment,
- whether we have laid the groundwork for our future growth plans,
- whether our voluntary separation program will create space for internal mobility, fresh perspectives, diversity and external experience, and the degree to which this will position us for or accelerate our growth,
- the success, if any, of the sales and strategic initiatives we pursue,
- the timing of when new clients will be on-boarded directly to new technology platforms and when our entire existing client base will be live on such platforms,
- whether we will be able to drive cross-selling opportunities,
- whether we will focus on maintaining and accelerating growth in existing businesses, expanding our focus on new growth engines, or reinvigorating our culture and talent strategies across the company,
- our growth prospects,
- the timing of and our ability to integrate any acquisition targets that we may pursue, if any,
- the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and the success and benefits of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$372,133
$393,296
$1,148,824
$1,143,451
Information processing and software servicing fees
99,201
92,026
385,623
273,208
Total revenues
471,334
485,322
1,534,447
1,416,659
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
47,334
55,619
150,485
161,610
Software royalties and other information processing costs
6,909
7,348
21,863
20,561
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
227,127
150,188
545,532
429,188
Stock-based compensation
10,766
11,318
31,339
31,173
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
58,558
55,868
184,320
165,657
Data processing and computer related
30,950
26,650
93,020
79,746
Facilities, supplies and other costs
19,704
14,124
57,464
49,851
Amortization
10,382
14,674
43,777
43,749
Depreciation
8,558
8,408
24,942
25,141
Total expenses
420,288
344,197
1,152,742
1,006,676
Income from operations
51,046
141,125
381,705
409,983
Net (loss) gain on investments
(1,406)
(575)
(4,515)
134
Interest and dividend income
3,962
892
6,663
2,715
Interest expense
(143)
(101)
(604)
(354)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
26,654
35,005
88,926
103,420
Income before income taxes
80,113
176,346
472,175
515,898
Income taxes
18,454
38,301
108,932
114,605
Net income
$61,659
$138,045
$363,243
$401,293
Basic earnings per common share
$0.46
$0.98
$2.66
$2.83
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
135,203
140,507
136,524
141,928
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.45
$0.97
$2.63
$2.79
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
136,345
142,426
137,958
143,981
Dividends declared per common share
$—
$—
$0.40
$0.37
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$791,437
$831,407
Restricted cash
351
351
Receivables from investment products
91,223
59,036
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,336 and $1,602
482,692
441,609
Securities owned
31,586
28,267
Other current assets
54,931
43,559
Total Current Assets
1,452,220
1,404,229
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $431,473 and $409,248
182,522
178,869
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
24,187
33,614
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $579,352 and $545,307
234,228
243,446
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
109,375
129,541
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
5,620
6,916
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
39,012
107,918
Goodwill
117,509
117,232
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $27,133 and $17,716
58,201
68,782
Deferred Contract Costs
37,790
36,236
Deferred Income Taxes
2,253
2,983
Other Assets, net
32,514
24,936
Total Assets
$2,295,431
$2,354,702
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$8,209
$10,312
Accrued liabilities
294,987
324,382
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
11,202
11,328
Deferred revenue
13,025
9,721
Total Current Liabilities
327,423
355,743
Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility
—
40,000
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
3,545
48,876
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
18,361
27,639
Other Long-term Liabilities
14,986
20,878
Total Liabilities
365,118
493,939
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 134,816 and 138,449
1,348
1,384
Capital in excess of par value
1,285,224
1,246,608
Retained earnings
711,330
632,614
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(67,589)
(19,843)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,930,313
1,860,763
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,295,431
$2,354,702
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$25,618
$26,281
$25,335
$22,277
$20,131
Collective trust fund programs
6
6
7
7
7
Liquidity funds
3,988
4,724
4,225
3,666
3,778
Total assets under management
$29,612
$31,011
$29,567
$25,950
$23,916
Client assets under administration
4,675
4,481
4,449
3,923
4,161
Total assets
$34,287
$35,492
$34,016
$29,873
$28,077
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$78,560
$81,686
$77,614
$65,783
$62,579
Liquidity funds
3,477
4,317
4,610
8,292
5,200
Total Platform assets under management
$82,037
$86,003
$82,224
$74,075
$67,779
Platform-only assets
13,728
14,564
14,151
12,642
12,609
Total Platform assets
$95,765
$100,567
$96,375
$86,717
$80,388
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$89,441
$91,719
$87,358
$75,506
$69,621
Collective trust fund programs
5
5
6
5
6
Liquidity funds
2,599
2,118
2,150
1,654
1,640
Total assets under management
$92,045
$93,842
$89,514
$77,165
$71,267
Client assets under advisement
4,698
4,857
4,778
4,218
4,204
Total assets
$96,743
$98,699
$94,292
$81,383
$75,471
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs (A)
$87,488
$92,549
$85,411
$142,035
$137,538
Liquidity funds
568
423
284
271
248
Total assets under management
$88,056
$92,972
$85,695
$142,306
$137,786
Client assets under administration
861,605
907,377
895,181
885,096
781,246
Total assets
$949,661
$1,000,349
$980,876
$1,027,402
$919,032
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,964
$2,096
$2,057
$1,903
$1,813
Liquidity funds
202
240
305
242
221
Total assets under management
$2,166
$2,336
$2,362
$2,145
$2,034
Client assets under administration
1,378
1,410
1,401
1,076
1,026
Total assets
$3,544
$3,746
$3,763
$3,221
$3,060
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$97,604
$98,984
$95,962
$81,940
$75,380
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$293,187
$300,766
$288,326
$247,409
$229,524
Collective trust fund programs
87,499
92,560
85,424
142,047
137,551
Liquidity funds
10,834
11,822
11,574
14,125
11,087
Total assets under management
$391,520
$405,148
$385,324
$403,581
$378,162
Client assets under advisement
6,076
6,267
6,179
5,294
5,230
Client assets under administration (D)
866,280
911,858
899,630
889,019
785,407
Platform-only assets
13,728
14,564
14,151
12,642
12,609
Total assets
$1,277,604
$1,337,837
$1,305,284
$1,310,536
$1,181,408
(A)
Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.7 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.2 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of
(D)
In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$26,232
$25,999
$25,637
$23,713
$22,115
Collective trust fund programs
6
6
6
7
7
Liquidity funds
3,916
4,452
4,403
3,795
3,742
Total assets under management
$30,154
$30,457
$30,046
$27,515
$25,864
Client assets under administration
4,476
4,607
4,500
4,163
4,026
Total assets
$34,630
$35,064
$34,546
$31,678
$29,890
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$79,602
$80,703
$77,576
$70,436
$67,464
Liquidity funds
3,403
3,644
5,151
7,070
5,380
Total Platform assets under management
$83,005
$84,347
$82,727
$77,506
$72,844
Platform-only assets
13,863
14,341
13,978
13,142
13,271
Total Platform assets
$96,868
$98,688
$96,705
$90,648
$86,115
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$91,965
$90,557
$89,250
$80,971
$74,859
Collective trust fund programs
5
5
5
5
6
Liquidity funds
2,742
2,391
2,223
2,097
1,717
Total assets under management
$94,712
$92,953
$91,478
$83,073
$76,582
Client assets under advisement
4,658
4,812
4,889
3,987
4,194
Total assets
$99,370
$97,765
$96,367
$87,060
$80,776
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs (A)
$89,441
$90,457
$86,633
$131,435
$143,817
Liquidity funds
532
491
432
285
250
Total assets under management
$89,973
$90,948
$87,065
$131,720
$144,067
Client assets under administration
851,183
879,718
888,854
893,361
782,559
Total assets
$941,156
$970,666
$975,919
$1,025,081
$926,626
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,958
$2,053
$2,025
$2,016
$1,939
Liquidity funds
205
197
286
262
231
Total assets under management
$2,163
$2,250
$2,311
$2,278
$2,170
Client assets under advisement
1,423
1,423
1,397
1,165
1,126
Total assets
$3,586
$3,673
$3,708
$3,443
$3,296
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$99,924
$97,381
$96,449
$87,818
$81,241
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$299,681
$296,693
$290,937
$264,954
$247,618
Collective trust fund programs
89,452
90,468
86,644
131,447
143,830
Liquidity funds
10,798
11,175
12,495
13,509
11,320
Total assets under management
$399,931
$398,336
$390,076
$409,910
$402,768
Client assets under advisement
6,081
6,235
6,286
5,152
5,320
Client assets under administration (D)
855,659
884,325
893,354
897,524
786,585
Platform-only assets
13,863
14,341
13,978
13,142
13,271
Total assets
$1,275,534
$1,303,237
$1,303,694
$1,325,728
$1,207,944
(A)
Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs during third-quarter 2022 include $1.8 billion of average assets managed by LSV in
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.3 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during
(D)
In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.7 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Lindsey Opsahl
Leslie Wojcik
SEI
SEI
+1 610-676-4052
+1 610-676-4191
