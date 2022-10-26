RedHill Presents New Talicia® and Movantik® Data Analyses at ACG 2022

Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling study of Talicia evaluated intragastric antibiotic exposure, critical for successful H. pylori eradication, comparing low-dose rifabutin 50 mg every 8 hours to generic rifabutin triple therapy 150mg twice a day or 300 mg once a day.

Talicia, the leading prescribed branded H. pylori therapy by U.S. gastroenterologists, is intended for empiric first-line eradication of H. pylori, a bacterial infection that affects approximately 35% of the U.S. adult population

Pooled analyses of Movantik phase 3 studies in opioid-induced constipation assess impact on patient quality of life and symptom improvement

Movantik is the most prescribed oral PAMORA prescribed by U.S. pain specialists for opioid-induced constipation with over 3.2 million prescriptions written since 2015

RALEIGH, N.C. and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, announced the presentation of new data analyses for Talicia®, for the treatment of H. pylori, and Movantik®, for the treatment of opioid -induced constipation (OIC), at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Meeting (ACG) October 21-26, 2022.

Sufficient intragastric antibiotic exposure is critical for eradication of H. pylori, consequently, understanding the influence of antibiotic dosing on intragastric exposure is imperative. This study used Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling to compare intragastric rifabutin concentrations with Talicia (low-dose rifabutin 50 mg) administered every 8 hours (Q8H) vs. rifabutin 150 mg (the generically available dose) administered twice daily (BID) or 300 mg administered once daily (QD). This analysis indicates that Talicia provides favorable intragastric rifabutin concentration and as a result provides high potential for H. pylori eradication while minimizing systemic antibiotic exposure.

Poster title (poster number: A0683): Modeling Gastric Luminal Rifabutin Concentrations: RHB-105 (Rifabutin 50mg Q8H) Provides More Favorable Exposure for H. pylori Eradication Than Generic Rifabutin 150mg BID or 300mg QD

Presenting Author: Dr. Colin W. Howden, MD, Professor Emeritus, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

This analysis builds upon previous work and demonstrates that two generically available rifabutin regimens (150 mg BID and 300 mg QD) did not maintain the intragastric rifabutin concentrations seen with Talicia, despite containing twice the total daily dose of rifabutin. This may help to explain the lower eradication rates seen with generic rifabutin triple therapy regimens (about 70% eradication)[1] than seen in the Talicia clinical trial program (about 84-90% eradication)[2].

"These important new data enhance the body of evidence supporting the use of Talicia as a first line therapy for H. pylori," said Dr. June Almenoff, MD, Ph.D., RedHill's Chief Medical Officer. "This work demonstrates sustained intragastric exposure providing optimized conditions for eradication of H. pylori. Given the need to aim for the most effective empiric first-line eradication therapy, it is important to utilize a therapy with the highest likelihood of eradication success, such as Talicia."

The two Movantik posters are pooled analyses (n= 1337) of two phase 3 clinical studies (KODIAC-04 and -05) of Movantik in patients with OIC and assess the impact of Movantik on patient quality of life according to the validated patient assessment of constipation, quality of life questionnaire (PAC-QOL), and symptom improvement according to the patient assessment of constipation, symptoms questionnaire (PAC-SYM):

Poster title (poster number: A089): Naloxegol Provides Clinically Meaningful Healthcare Related Quality of Life (HR-QoL) Improvement (PAC-QOL) in Patients With Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC): A Pooled Analysis of Two Global Phase 3 Studies of Naloxegol

Presenting Author: Dr. Darren M. Brenner, MD, Professor of Medicine and Surgery (Gastroenterology and Hepatology), Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine.

This poster evaluated the efficacy of naloxegol in providing clinically meaningful HR-QOL improvement in patients with OIC. Data showed that Movantik demonstrated rapid and clinically meaningful constipation related quality of life improvement in the overall population (40-70% more likely to achieve clinically meaningful QOL improvement) as well as in patients > 65 years old (2.5-4.4-fold higher likelihood of achieving clinically meaningful QOL improvement) compared with placebo.

Poster title (poster number: A090): Naloxegol Provides Clinically Meaningful Symptom Improvement (PAC-SYM) in Patients With Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC): A Pooled Analysis of Two Global Phase 3 Studies of Naloxegol

Presenting Author: Dr. Darren M. Brenner, MD, Professor of Medicine and Surgery (Gastroenterology and Hepatology), Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine.

This second Movantik poster evaluated the efficacy of Movantik in providing clinically meaningful symptom improvement, based on the PAC-SYM patient reported outcome, in patients with OIC. Data showed that Movantik demonstrated rapid and clinically meaningful constipation related symptom improvement in the overall population (20-80% more likely to achieve clinically meaningful QOL improvement) as well as in older patients > 65 years old (2.4-4.1-fold higher likelihood of achieving clinically meaningful symptoms improvement) compared with placebo.

In both analyses Movantik was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

About H. pylori infection H. pylori is a bacterial infection that affects approximately 35%[3] of the U.S. population, with an estimated two million patients treated annually[4]. Worldwide, more than 50% of the population has H. pylori infection, which is classified by the WHO as a Group 1 carcinogen. It remains the strongest known risk factor for gastric cancer[5] and a major risk factor for peptic ulcer disease[6] and gastric mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma[7]. More than 27,000 Americans are diagnosed with gastric cancer annually[8]. Eradication of H. pylori is becoming increasingly difficult, with current therapies failing in approximately 25-40% of patients who remain H. pylori-positive due to high resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics – especially clarithromycin – which is still commonly used in standard combination therapies[9].

About Talicia Talicia is a novel, fixed-dose, all-in-one oral capsule combination of two antibiotics (amoxicillin and rifabutin) and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) (omeprazole), approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults.

Talicia is the only low-dose rifabutin-based therapy approved for the treatment of H. pylori infection and is designed to address H. pylori's high resistance to other antibiotics. The high rates of H. pylori resistance to clarithromycin have led to significant rates of treatment failure with clarithromycin-based therapies and are a strong public health concern, as highlighted by the ACG, FDA and the World Health Organization (WHO) in recent years.

In the pivotal Phase 3 study, Talicia demonstrated 84% eradication of H. pylori infection in the intent-to-treat (ITT) group vs. 58% in the active comparator arm (p<0.0001). Minimal to zero resistance to rifabutin, a key component of Talicia, was detected in RedHill's pivotal Phase 3 study. Further, in an analysis of data from this study, it was observed that subjects who were confirmed adherent[10] to their therapy had response rates of 90.3% in the Talicia arm vs. 64.7% in the active comparator arm[11]. To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of Talicia and other antibacterial drugs, Talicia should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria.

Talicia is eligible for a total of eight years of U.S. market exclusivity under its Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation and is also covered by U.S. patents which extend patent protection until 2034 with additional patents and applications pending and granted in various territories worldwide.

About opioid-induced constipation

Opioid-induced constipation (OIC) affects 40-80% of patients taking chronic opioid therapy and OIC is the most common adverse event associated with opioids. OIC negatively impacts patients' healthcare related quality of life (HR-QOL). Older adults are particularly susceptible to OIC due to comorbidities, polypharmacy, and reduced physical activity. OIC occurs as a result of opioid attachment to peripheral mu-opioid receptors in the digestive tract, disrupting bowel function leading to a variety of related symptoms such as: infrequent bowel movements - fewer than 3 times week, incomplete bowel movements - a sense of not being finished, feeling like you need to "go" but not being able to, straining and hard stools. Opioid-induced constipation can start at the beginning of treatment and last the entirety of opioid treatment.

About Movantik® (naloxegol)

Movantik® is an opioid antagonist indicated for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain, including patients with chronic pain related to prior cancer or its treatment who do not require frequent (e.g., weekly) opioid dosage escalation.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Movantik® for opioid-induced constipation in adults[12], Talicia® for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults[13], and Aemcolo® for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults[14]. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-204, with an ongoing Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease; (ii) opaganib (ABC294640), a first-in-class oral SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications with a Phase 2/3 program for hospitalized COVID-19 and Phase 2 studies for prostate cancer and cholangiocarcinoma ongoing; (iii) RHB-107 (upamostat), an oral serine protease inhibitor in a Phase 3-stage study as treatment for non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19, and targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; (iv) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; and (v) RHB-102 , with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com/ twitter.com/RedHillBio.

