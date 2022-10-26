Priority Software Ltd. Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Priority Software Ltd. will leverage AWS cloud technologies to expand its business management platform, offering advanced security services, analytical tools, higher data availability, and improved performance to provide its customers with innovative digital experiences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of business management solutions, announced today that it will work with Amazon Web Services, Inc, to enhance and innovate its business management solutions, accelerate its digital transformation journey and propel growth.

Priority Software Ltd. will use a variety of AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon FSx and Amazon ElastiCache, to offer a modern, reliable, scalable and highly secured infrastructure for Priority Software Ltd's innovative Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

From its Cloud ERP platform through all other products in its expanding portfolio, Priority Software Ltd. has been a keen advocate and practitioner of modularity, flexibility, agility, openness and cost effectiveness, aimed to meet every organization's unique needs and requirements with an affordable total cost of ownership.

By embracing AWS cloud, Priority Software Ltd. can now offer its customers an improved performance of its ERP system, more secured and high available solution with a different billing structure. By launching its SaaS application on AWS cloud, based on microservices containers, Priority Software Ltd. will enjoy elasticity and agility to develop new features and capabilities to its customers.

"Priority Software Ltd. is all about enabling the digital transformation of our customers. AWS will strengthen the value we bring to our customers by enhancing the performance, scalability, security and flexibility of the core systems we deliver them, and in turn will improve the products and services they provide their customers. Priority Software Ltd. is committed to delivering innovative business management solutions, which is why we have harnessed the best technology available, to support digital transformation processes and increase customer satisfaction" said Sagive Greenspan, CEO at Priority Software Ltd.

"The cloud is transforming the software market as organizations look for a way to power their operations more efficiently and effectively. By leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services Priority Software Ltd. will have the opportunity to securely transform, innovate faster at scale, and deliver better experiences for customers." said Harel Ifhar, Head of Amazon Web Services, Israel.

Priority Software Ltd. is a leading provider of scalable, agile, and open cloud-based business management solutions for various industries and organizations of all sizes, from global enterprises to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry experts and analysts for its product innovation, Priority provides real-time access to business data and insights from any desktop or mobile device, enabling organizations to increase operational efficiency, improve the customer experience, identify new opportunities, and outpace the competition. With offices in the US, the UK, Belgium, and Israel and a global network of business partners, Priority empowers 75,000 customers in 40 countries with smart and intuitive business management platforms that drive accelerated organizational growth. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

