M/I Homes Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

2022 Third Quarter Highlights:

Revenue increased 12% to $1.0 billion , a third quarter record

Pre-tax income increased 43% to $167 million , a third quarter record

Net income increased 45% to a third quarter record $132 million ( $4.67 per diluted share) from 2021's $91 million ( $3.03 per diluted share)

Homes delivered decreased 1% to 2,026 and average sales price increased 13% to $487,000

New contracts of 1,349, down 31% with average community count down 2% and a cancellation rate of 17%

Backlog units decreased 16% to 4,536

Backlog sales value decreased 5% to $2.4 billion , with average sales price in backlog at an all-time record $533,000

Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.9 billion , a 25% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $71

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 26% compared to 31% at September 30, 2021

Return on equity of 27%

For the third quarter of 2022, pre-tax income increased 43% to a record $166.6 million and third quarter net income increased 45% to a record $131.6 million, or $4.67 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $116.2 million and net income of $91.0 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 includes a $9.1 million pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt, or $0.24 per diluted share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income increased 27% to $360.3 million, or $12.59 per diluted share, compared to $283.5 million, or $9.46 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.

Homes delivered in 2022's third quarter decreased 1% to 2,026, compared to 2,045 homes delivered in 2021's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 5% to 5,982 from 6,322 deliveries in the first nine months of 2021. New contracts for the third quarter of 2022 were 1,349, a 31% decrease from 1,964 new contracts in 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, new contracts decreased 23% to 5,683 compared to 7,340 in the first nine months of 2021. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2022 had a total sales value of $2.4 billion, a 5% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2022 decreased 16% to 4,536 homes, with an all-time record average sales price of $533,000. At September 30, 2021, backlog sales value was $2.5 billion, with backlog units of 5,407 and an average sales price of $471,000. M/I Homes had 178 communities at September 30, 2022 compared to 176 communities at September 30, 2021.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are pleased to announce record financial results for the third quarter of 2022, highlighted by record revenue, income, and earnings per share. Our margins during the quarter were very strong with gross margins of 26.8% (up 230 basis points from a year ago) and operating margins at 16.5% (up 270 basis points from a year ago). Our overhead leverage improved 40 basis points to 10.3%. Our homes delivered declined 1% from a year ago due to delayed closings in our Florida markets caused by Hurricane Ian."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "New contracts for the quarter declined 31%, reflecting the significant decline in homebuyer demand that began earlier this year due to the well documented impact of higher mortgage interest rates. Notwithstanding this decline, our financial condition is very strong. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $1.9 billion, an increase of 25% over last year, book value of $71 per share, cash of $68 million, zero borrowings on our $550 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital of 26%."

Mr. Schottenstein concluded, "There is much uncertainty concerning the general economy, and it is unclear when demand for new homes will improve. However, we believe, over the long term, that housing markets will benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. We are well positioned to manage through these changing and uncertain times given the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, diverse product offerings and well-located communities."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2023.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 New contracts 1,349

1,964

5,683

7,340 Average community count 173

176

174

185 Cancellation rate 17 %

8 %

11 %

7 % Backlog units 4,536

5,407

4,536

5,407 Backlog sales value $ 2,419,291

$ 2,545,964

$ 2,419,291

$ 2,545,964 Homes delivered 2,026

2,045

5,982

6,322 Average home closing price $ 487

$ 430

$ 474

$ 412















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 986,843

$ 878,602

$ 2,837,912

$ 2,604,387 Land revenue 5,986

4,922

12,897

10,669 Total homebuilding revenue $ 992,829

$ 883,524

$ 2,850,809

$ 2,615,056















Financial services revenue 20,099

20,795

63,584

79,079 Total revenue $ 1,012,928

$ 904,319

$ 2,914,393

$ 2,694,135















Cost of sales - operations 741,013

682,565

2,145,082

2,028,822 Gross margin $ 271,915

$ 221,754

$ 769,311

$ 665,313 General and administrative expense 58,247

49,420

162,246

143,703 Selling expense 46,373

47,114

134,000

143,379 Operating income $ 167,295

$ 125,220

$ 473,065

$ 378,231 Other loss (income) —

50

(17)

(145) Interest expense (income) 701

(74)

2,065

1,554 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

9,072

—

9,072 Income before income taxes $ 166,594

$ 116,172

$ 471,017

$ 367,750 Provision for income taxes 35,004

25,160

110,750

84,265 Net income $ 131,590

$ 91,012

$ 360,267

$ 283,485















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.76

$ 3.11

$ 12.86

$ 9.72 Diluted $ 4.67

$ 3.03

$ 12.59

$ 9.46















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 27,618

29,250

28,025

29,179 Diluted 28,185

30,028

28,610

29,966



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

As of

September 30,

2022

2021 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 67,761

$ 221,157 Mortgage loans held for sale 183,327

215,857 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,230,139

1,022,434 Land held for sale 9,174

3,620 Homes under construction 1,624,831

1,190,921 Other inventory 152,591

136,168 Total Inventory $ 3,016,735

$ 2,353,143







Property and equipment - net 35,217

23,644 Investments in joint venture arrangements 51,700

42,466 Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,388

51,181 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 10,251

6,183 Other assets 151,134

116,569 Total Assets $ 3,587,913

$ 3,046,600







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 395,911

$ 395,137 Senior notes due 2030 - net 296,235

296,002 Notes payable - other 429

5,537 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 692,575

$ 696,676







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 189,371

211,281 Total Debt $ 881,946

$ 907,957







Accounts payable 296,326

227,311 Operating lease liabilities 56,199

51,637 Other liabilities 415,669

315,228 Total Liabilities $ 1,650,140

$ 1,502,133







Shareholders' Equity 1,937,773

1,544,467 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,587,913

$ 3,046,600







Book value per common share $ 70.65

$ 53.08 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 26 %

31 %

(1) Includes $0.7 million and $0.2 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash used in operating activities $ (92,689)

$ (208,142)

$ (14,149)

$ (34,341) Cash used in investing activities $ (7,635)

$ (19,160)

$ (19,098)

$ (31,923) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (20,670)

$ 76,653

$ (135,360)

$ 26,611















Land/lot purchases $ 74,989

$ 231,184

$ 289,604

$ 473,813 Land development spending $ 142,000

$ 123,564

$ 349,240

$ 281,184 Land sale revenue $ 5,986

$ 4,922

$ 12,897

$ 10,669 Land sale gross profit $ 1,350

$ 1,345

$ 2,908

$ 2,521















Financial services pre-tax income $ 7,883

$ 9,935

$ 29,605

$ 47,604

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 131,590

$ 91,012

$ 360,267

$ 283,485 Add:













Provision for income taxes 35,004

25,160

110,750

84,265 Interest income (1,062)

(1,005)

(2,369)

(1,273) Interest amortized to cost of sales 6,683

8,212

21,546

25,855 Depreciation and amortization 4,350

4,303

12,824

12,537 Non-cash charges 2,764

3,834

6,613

8,077 Adjusted EBITDA $ 179,329

$ 131,516

$ 509,631

$ 412,946





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.





M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data





NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,









%











% Region 2022

2021

Change



2022

2021

Change Northern 466

772

(40) %



2,378

2,962

(20) % Southern 883

1,192

(26) %



3,305

4,378

(25) % Total 1,349

1,964

(31) %



5,683

7,340

(23) %





HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,









%











% Region 2022

2021

Change



2022

2021

Change Northern 850

876

(3) %



2,610

2,638

(1) % Southern 1,176

1,169

1 %



3,372

3,684

(8) % Total 2,026

2,045

(1) %



5,982

6,322

(5) %





BACKLOG

September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,658

$ 856

$ 517,000



2,139

$ 1,015

$ 475,000 Southern 2,878

$ 1,563

$ 543,000



3,268

$ 1,531

$ 468,000 Total 4,536

$ 2,419

$ 533,000



5,407

$ 2,546

$ 471,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY

September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total Northern 7,713

8,111

15,824



7,353

7,078

14,431 Southern 17,204

13,044

30,248



15,311

13,253

28,564 Total 24,917

21,155

46,072



22,664

20,331

42,995

