Lear Launches ReNewKnit™ Sueded Material

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced the company's premium and fully recyclable ReNewKnit™ sueded material will launch in seating and door panel applications with a global automaker in 2024.

ReNewKnit™ is a Lear exclusive, first-to-market automotive textile that is fully recyclable at its end of life. Manufactured solely with recycled materials at Lear facilities using 100% renewable electricity, ReNewKnit™ further strengthens the company's sustainable solutions technology portfolio while supporting our carbon reduction goals.

"At Lear, we are positioning our surface material offerings to what we believe is the future – a global circular economy where repurposed textiles can be infinitely recycled to become the ultimate raw material for sustainable manufacturing and design," said Frank Orsini, Executive Vice President and President of Lear's Seating business.

Composed of 100% recycled plastic bottles, ReNewKnit™ fibers are spun from polyester yarn and finished with a foam-free, recycled fleece backing that further reduces water and energy consumption in the manufacturing process.

The premium material challenges perceptions of reused and recycled textiles with a wide range of surfaces suitable for various interior applications and improved functionality.

"ReNewKnit™ aligns with the vision automakers have for offering a premium look and feel without sacrificing the sense of luxury and performance expected from a suede-like material," Orsini said.

Developed by Guilford Performance Textiles by Lear, ReNewKnit™ will be manufactured at company facilities in the United Kingdom and Poland.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

