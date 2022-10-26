Katten Intellectual Property Group Grows With Advertising Litigator

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Christopher Cole has joined the Washington, DC office as a partner in the Intellectual Property (IP) department where he will chair the Advertising, Marketing and Promotions practice group, bolstering the firm's profile in advertising law.

Chris Cole has joined Katten as an Intellectual Property partner in Washington, DC and as chair of the Advertising, Marketing and Promotions practice. (PRNewswire)

"Chris builds on our already impressive bench of attorneys as he is at the forefront of the industry like so many of our nationally recognized, trailblazing patent and trademark practitioners based in offices throughout the US and UK. The practical and innovative approach Chris brings as a talented advertising litigator in solving cutting-edge IP issues strengthens our department's capabilities to serve our high-profile roster of clients in this ever-evolving, competitive landscape," said Deepro R. Mukerjee, chair of Katten's global Intellectual Property department.

Cole's practice focuses on advertising, unfair competition, brand disparagement, reputation and intellectual property matters. He has extensive experience in litigating Lanham Act and consumer class action cases, defending against claims brought by competitors, consumers and regulatory agencies including the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general offices, and handling disputes before the National Advertising Division and National Advertising Review Board of the Better Business Bureau.

"Chris's significant experience and leadership skills further positions Katten for growth as a full-service advertising practice that complements our distinguished patent, trademark and copyright practices," Mukerjee said.

In his new role at Katten, Cole will lead the Intellectual Property department's Advertising, Marketing and Promotions practice group in guiding advertisers, advertising and promotions agencies, technology developers, content producers and entertainment companies through litigation, counseling and transactions. Collectively, the attorneys address issues and concerns that can impact brand promotion and protection for their clients, covering a range of matters including sponsorships, contest and sweepstakes, and licensing agreements, among others.

Formerly the co-chair of the Technology & Brand Protection group at an Am Law 100 firm, Cole advises clients, including Fortune 500 companies, in connection with domestic and international issues relating to advertising, competition and product regulation, and across multiple industries such as food and beverages, media and telecommunications, technology, energy, home appliances and consumer products. He also is well-versed on advertising claims substantiation, product testing and consumer research, and consumer protection regulatory due diligence in transactions.

Cole has served as a co-leader of the global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) advisory team at his prior firm and counseled clients on ESG-related advertising issues, including claims about sustainability, eco-friendly products, carbon offset, waste reduction and recycling, and social issues. With bachelor's and master's degrees in biological and ecological sciences, respectively, Cole began his legal career as an environmental attorney focused on transactional and chemical regulatory work.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

katten.com

