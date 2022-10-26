BRODY PENNELL RELOCATES TO NEW HEADQUARTERS

Heating & Air Conditioning Contractor Expands To Larger Facility.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody Pennell Heating and Air Conditioning, now in its 77th year of serving Los Angeles, has relocated operations to a new and expanded facility. On July 22nd, the well awarded contractor commenced operations in its new facility on Venice Blvd., signaling a new chapter in the company's storied history.

"It's really a special time in the history of our company," said Lawrence Castillo, President of Brody Pennell. "The new building is a commitment to the people of Los Angeles, who have stayed with us for 77 years. The new facility has room for more growth, and our training center is much larger. This new space will allow us to provide faster response, better service, and to increase the size of our training classes. This move has been all about providing better service for our customers."

Brody Pennell was recently voted the BEST Heating and Air Conditioning company in Los Angeles for the second year in a row by the readers of the L.A. Times. Along with its two-time L.A. Times recognition, Brody Pennell has been presented with the Carrier President's Award for 14 years in a row.

Founded in 1945, Brody Pennell has been providing heating and air conditioning repair, maintenance, and installation services to Los Angeles residents for 77 years. "Many of our customers have a generational history with us," says Castillo. "We regularly visit homes that we have been servicing for 50+ years. As well, we get phone calls from the children of long-time customers, who choose to use us because we were their parents' choice. It's unique to see a customer base this dedicated to a local brand. We are honored, and we work very hard to make sure that those relationships are kept strong."

Brody Pennell is the leading Heating and Air Conditioning company in Los Angeles, serving both Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. Brody Pennell provides repair, maintenance, and new installation service for residential customers. Brody specializes in the new installation of energy efficient heating and air conditioning, air duct systems, and attic insulation. Since 1945, Brody Pennell has been providing five-star customer service to its Los Angeles clientele and has a rapid-response fleet that is available 24/7 for emergency service.

