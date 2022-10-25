Premium furniture brand Arhaus biggest winner in home goods market share index, nearly doubling from last year

YipitData releases 3Q22 Home Goods Market Share Index: Pure Players

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YipitData , the trusted source of market research and insights, released the third edition of its Home Goods Market Share Index: Pure Players , a ranked list of the top 30 home goods pure players in the United States. The quarterly index, compiled by YipitData's retail and ecommerce analysts, tracks trends and estimated sales using the company's alternative data solutions. It measures year-over-year growth and quarterly market share changes based on combined sales across digital and brick-and-mortar.

"The online home goods industry, in particular, saw a massive boom during peak pandemic as consumers stayed – and shopped – at home," explains Dan Pellegrinelli, YipitData's VP of Research. "However, our research shows that, overall, industry growth is slowing. Lower-income consumers continue to curb spending, contributing to share loss for stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Bob's Discount Furniture."

General home merchandisers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Ashley Furniture and Overstock lost the greatest share of a declining market in 3Q22, while more luxury players like Arhaus, Pottery Barn, and West Elm gained share.

YipitData's Q3 Home Goods Market Share Key Takeaways:

Wayfair continues to have the largest share of the home goods market with a slight increase (0.23 pp) in YoY market share.

Arhaus has had incredible success in 3Q22, with market share almost doubling YoY. It is now ranked 17th - up 5 spots from last quarter, the most of any brand.

Bed Bath & Beyond continues to suffer from declining market share. It had the largest decline in YoY market share (-2.02 pp) among the top 30 retailers in 3Q22. Bob's Discount Furniture also fell in the rankings, dropping 5 spots to 23rd.

Top 30 Home Goods Pure Players:

Wayfair HomeGoods IKEA Big Lots Bed Bath & Beyond Ashley Furniture La-Z-Boy Pottery Barn Restoration Hardware West Elm At Home Crate & Barrel* Overstock Rooms To Go Living Spaces Raymour & Flanigan Arhaus Pottery Barn Kids & Teen Havertys Furniture Nebraska Furniture Container Store Williams Sonoma Bob's Discount Furniture Badcock Home Furniture Room & Board Ethan Allen Frontgate Furniture Row Mathis Home Serena & Lily

About YipitData

YipitData is a trusted data partner for over 480 of the world's largest investment funds and companies. We answer key questions and enable better business decisions through our data and insights.

Note about Index Methodology Improvements:

Since the release of our first report (1Q22), the Home Goods Market Share Index methodology has been improved with refined coverage of brick-and-mortar transactions for all merchants.

