Melio Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Fintech 250 List

Melio Recognized For Achievements As One Of The Most Innovative B2B Payments Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights named Melio to its fifth-annual Fintech 250 ranking , showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Melio) (PRNewswire)

"This year's Fintech 250 winners are shaping the future of financial services, from payments and banking to investing and insurance," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Representing more than 30 countries, these companies are creating safer and more efficient payment methods, and transforming how traditional banking, insurance and investing products are delivered. Together, they not only make financial services more convenient for users, but also make them available to more people, especially traditionally underserved populations around the globe."

"Melio is honored to be recognized as a leader in the industry alongside so many other deserving companies," said Melio CEO and co-founder Matan Bar. "In the past year, Melio has experienced accelerated growth, and we are excited for what's to come as we expand our team to support strategic opportunities on our path to building the business-to-business payments infrastructure of the future."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 250 winners from a pool of over 12,500 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 2,000 of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Melio provides a single, integrated payments solution that allows small businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments – helping with cash flow needs, eliminating late payment costs, and giving businesses back valuable time. Spanning the past 12 months, the company has experienced accelerated growth. It now processes $2.5 billion a month in payment volume and is on track to reach an annual run rate of $40 billion by the end of 2022.

Melio has now been recognized on CB Insights' Fintech 250 two years in a row.

Quick facts on the 2022 Fintech 250:

Equity funding and deals : The Fintech 250 cohort has raised over $115B in equity funding across over 1,100 deals since the start of 2017 (as of 9/20/2022). In 2021 alone, winners raised over $51B across 337 equity deals.

Unicorns : There are 159 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

Global Reach: Globalization is a key theme for this year's Fintech 250. The winners represent 33 different countries across the globe - 7 more than last year. Just over half (53%) of the selected companies are headquartered in the US, which is the fewest we've seen in the Fintech 250 since 2017. The UK came in second with 31 winners (12%), followed by India with 14 (6%), Brazil with 9 (4%), and Germany with 7 (3%).

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Melio

Melio's mission is to keep small business in business, helping them to improve their cash flow and workflow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their business's financial health. Melio was founded by CEO Matan Bar, CTO Ilan Atias, and Ziv Paz in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. The company has raised $506 million to date. Melio's smart B2B online payment solution is tailor-made for small businesses' needs. It is a free, simple, and secure solution that allows small businesses and their suppliers to transfer and receive payments quickly and easily.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Melio