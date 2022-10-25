The LTO Plant-Based Cheeses Are Available Now at Sprouts and Giant

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator of premium plant-based, allergen-free cheeses, GOOD PLANeT Foods , continues to innovate and lead the industry with the announcement of its new limited edition holiday offerings. A pioneer in the plant-based industry segment, GOOD PLANeT Foods unveils its new holiday flavor, White Cheddar and Cranberry, to be available as Snackable Wedges and Smoked Wheels. Classic White Cheddar flavor that consumers know and love–now with a festive sweet twist, with cranberries, is now available at Sprouts and Giant stores nationwide. The White Cheddar and Cranberry Wedges will retail for SRP $5.99 and the Smoked White Cheddar and Cranberry Wheels will retail for SRP $6.99.

GOOD PLANeT Foods Releases Limited Edition Holiday Offerings, White Cheddar & Cranberry Wheels and Wedges

The new limited-time White Cheddar and Cranberry Wedges come in six individually wrapped, savory, snackable wedges, making them perfect for tasty, on-the-go convenience as a festive snack or as an accompaniment to a holiday charcuterie board. Additionally, the new White Cheddar and Cranberry Cheese Wheels are naturally cold-smoked with applewood chips, creating a delicious, rich, and deeply nutty flavor profile that pairs perfectly with fruit and nuts, slices beautifully for sandwiches and tastes delicious melted into your favorite holiday recipes.

The announcement of the new holiday SKUs comes shortly after the release of the new GOOD PLANeT Snack Packs, which are individually wrapped nuts, dried cranberries, and cheeses available in two tasty flavors. According to Co-CEO Bart Adlam, GOOD PLANeT Foods is focused on bringing new users to plant-based cheese through continued innovation. "Consumers are looking for new ways to enjoy plant-based foods, and these festive, seasonal flavors provide this. GOOD PLANeT Foods will continue to create unique offerings that bring the joy of cheese to all."

GOOD PLANeT Foods is now available in over 1200+ retail locations nationwide and has a complete product line of plant-based cheeses which include Slices, Shreds, Smoked Wheels, Snacking Wedges and Snack Packs. All GOOD PLANeT Foods products have simple, clean ingredients that also make them a PLANeT Friendly option. GOOD PLANeT Foods products are vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, lactose-free, allergen-free, Non-GMO project verified, and keto-certified.

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.goodplanetfoods.com and follow on Instagram at @goodplanetfoods .

About GOOD PLANeT Foods

With the mission to be and do good for you and the planet, GOOD PLANeT Foods offers premium plant-based cheese products. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil, plant starches, and proteins that create a superior taste, texture, and meltability. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the joyful experience of dairy cheese. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, and Non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods can be found nationwide at grocery retailers, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Giant, Albertsons/Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and to find the closest retailer to you, please visit www.goodplanetfoods.com as well as follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

