Transcenta To Present First-In-Class TST003 Antibody Program at the 10th TEMTIA Meeting

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces that Transcenta is invited to participate the 10th TEMTIA meeting in Paris, France, November 7 to 10 and present preclinical data of TST003, Transcenta's first-in-class, high affinity humanized monoclonal antibody targeting Gremlin1.

Details of the speech are as follows:

Topic:TST003, a first-in-class anti-Gremlin1 monoclonal antibody, blocks EMT and displays potent single agent anti-tumor activities in PDX models of multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumors

Date & Time: 9 November 2022, 3:30 pm-3:45 pm (Paris time)

Speaker: Dr. Xueming Qian, CEO, Transcenta

TEMTIA is an international meeting dedicated to the study of epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT). EMT process is triggered when epithelial cells loosen cohesiveness and adopt an individualized motile phenotype in link with the progressive loss of epithelial features. EMT was originally defined in the context of developmental stages and contributes to cancer progression and metastasis. EMT has shown to be an important mechanism for resistance to cancer therapies including checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy.

About TST003

TST003 is a high affinity monoclonal antibody targeting Gremlin1, a member of TGFb superfamily. Gremlin1 protein is a highly conserved secreted protein and has shown to play important roles during development. Gremlin1 is highly upregulated in multiple solid tumors. Gremlin1 protein promotes epithelial mesenchymal transition. TST003 has shown promising single agent activities in patient-derived xenograft tumor models of multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumors resistant to checkpoint inhibitor including castration resistant prostate cancer and microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. TST003 also enhanced the anti-tumor activity of checkpoint inhibitor in syngeneic tumor model. TST003 has received FDA clearance for entering clinical testing in September, 2022.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Princeton, US and in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou of China, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

