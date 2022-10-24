Mycronic receives order for five systems

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for five systems from an existing customer in Asia: three Prexision 8 Evo, one Prexision 8 Entry Evo and one Prexision MMS. The order value is in the range of USD 52-60 million. Delivery of one Prexision 8 Evo and the Prexision MMS is planned during the second quarter of 2024, followed by one Prexision 8 Evo during the third quarter of 2024, one Prexision 8 Entry Evo during the fourth quarter of 2024 and one Prexision 8 Evo during the first quarter of 2025.

The Prexision 8 Entry Evo is a new model in the Prexision Evo series of mask writers to write photomasks for displays up to mask size G8 with flexible configuration options, which allows the customer to gradually upgrade to a Prexision 8 Evo in order to produce more advanced photomasks. Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for displays up to mask size G8. Prexision MMS is a measurement system for quality assurance of photomasks.

"It is gratifying to receive an order of this magnitude as part of our replacement program, comprising both different mask writer models, as well as a measurement system. In addition, we have now received the second order for our newly launched model Prexision 8 Entry Evo", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

