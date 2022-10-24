InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for Steel Pan Drums (RKH-323)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a musician and an instructor and I thought there could be a more practical and user-friendly option for learning to play steel pan drums," said an inventor, from Portsmouth, Va., "so I invented the PAN PAD. My design allows you to begin practicing and playing right away."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique alternative to traditional steel pan drums. In doing so, it can be utilized as a practice tool. As a result, it could help to prevent the player from disturbing others and it could enhance fun and entertainment. The invention features an affordable and user-friendly design that is easy to play so it is ideal for beginner or novice pannists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

