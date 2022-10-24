DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY EXPANDS PITTSBURGH-AREA PRESENCE WITH OPENING OF GIBSONIA OUTPATIENT CLINIC

At 617 Warrendale Drive, Suite B

GIBSONIA, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic today at 617 Warrendale Drive, Suite B.

The Treesdale clinic, as it is known, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 878-978-2777 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Kelci Yale earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Slippery Rock University, where she competed in track and field throwing events.

Yale specializes in orthopedic, regenerative, post-surgical, neurological and vestibular conditions.

Drayer's other area clinics comprise Bethel Park, Pittsburgh-Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh-Ross Township, Pittsburgh-Fox Chapel, Washington, Moon Township, Allison Park, Wexford and Cranberry Township, among more than 60 locations across Pennsylvania.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

