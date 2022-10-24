CheapAir.com Goes Green with New Sustainable Flight Feature

Green Choice flights help travelers reduce their carbon footprint

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapAir.com, a boutique travel booking site, formally launches a new flight feature "Green Choice" today, allowing travelers to see and book the most fuel-efficient itinerary. This new flight option identifies the most fuel-efficient choices for each leg of a trip and is available for any itinerary, including one-way, roundtrip, and multi-city. The feature also tells travelers how much carbon dioxide is burned per person in an economy seat.

CheapAir.com (PRNewswire)

"CheapAir.com is committed to doing its part when it comes to sustainable travel," said Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com. "To help offer practical solutions when it comes to reducing one's carbon footprint while traveling, we are proud to provide the visibility of carbon emissions rates by flight. This information helps individuals make thoughtful travel decisions."

Another factor to consider when booking sustainable is nonstop flights and mixing-and-matching airlines. These flights will typically be the most fuel efficient and the greenest flights may require flying two different airlines. CheapAir.com can seamlessly combine any combination into one convenient itinerary that maximizes green travel choices, making it easy for travelers to more responsible travel decisions. Flying economy is also a simple way for travelers to reduce their carbon footprint as business and first class take up more space on an airplane, resulting in less efficient travel.

For example, for 10 major US domestic flight routes less than 1,000 miles, the best Green Choice flight on CheapAir.com averaged 48% lower emissions than the highest emitting logical itinerary for that same route. To learn more on sustainable travel options, including CheapAir.com's newest Green Choice feature, click here.

About CheapAir.com

Headquartered in California, CheapAir.com is powered by a team of 50 travel enthusiasts who use cutting-edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options from across the web, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities. For expert travel advice, deals and inspiration, connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

CEO Jeff Klee started CheapAir.com in 1989 from his college dorm room after getting a crash course in the airline industry while planning a backpacking trip through Europe on a student's budget. CheapAir.com still takes a creative approach to helping travelers to find the best trips. Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir has helped over five million people buy plane tickets with confidence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CheapAir.com