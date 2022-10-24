Bezyl®, Inc. plus Scout Clinical and Atlas Clinical Academy Form Strategic Partnership to Support the Mental Health of Clinical Trial Participants

Bezyl's personalized toolbox to build mental health support for patients and their caregivers, now includes Scout Clinical's patient navigator services and Atlas Clinical Academy to make life easier for every participant and their families in clinical trials

PHOENIX, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bezyl®, Inc. a global, digital mental health company, announced today that it is collaborating with Scout Clinical and Atlas Clinical Academy to enhance its personalized mental health digital app and support system to patients participating in clinical trials.

Bezyl adds travel support and training with Scout Clinical and Atlas Clinical Academy to further improve the mental strength of clinical trial participants, enabling continued participation and long-term follow-up (PRNewswire)

Impact Analytics Raises Additional $10M Investment Following Banner Year in Consumer, Retail and Manufacturing

Grounded within a secure communications platform, the Bezyl app makes it easier for patients to ask for help from friends, family, and caregivers, plus any other supportive sphere curated to each clinical trial. Additionally, it provides access to useful and easy-to-navigate resources and trainings specific to the patients' needs – these now include Scout Clinical and Atlas Clinical Academy.

Bezyl's aim is to strengthen the mental health of clinical participants, thus retain their participation in clinical trials, maintain treatment compliance, and even improve long-term follow-up after the treatment phase of a clinical trial has ended.

Founder and CEO of Bezyl®, Inc., Esther Howard, shared her personal inspiration behind the development of the Bezyl app: "When one of my best friends died of colon cancer, she talked openly about her struggle with mental health. She was about to die and leave her daughter without a mother and husband without a wife; she desperately needed the mental strength to make each of her final days the best possible. She told me the thing that would help her improve her mental health, would be if it was easier for her to ask for help from the people in her life, and if they knew how to offer help". Moved by the words from her friend, Esther set out to simplify communication and make seeking and offering help easier and, in turn, build mental strength in a world that so desperately needs it.

As part of this new partnership, Scout Clinical will offer travel and patient reimbursement, and Atlas will build and house curated training for clinical trial participants as an option to include within the Bezyl mental health app.

"Esther's story and her drive to improve access to mental health support for clinical trial participants and their care partners is contagious. From our first meeting I knew that Bezyl's vision and goals were aligned with Scout and Atlas. We are proud to be a part of this initiative to improve the experience of clinical trial participants and increase awareness of the impact of participating in a trial on individual mental health." – KimberLee Heidmann, Founder, Scout Clinical, President, Atlas Clinical Academy.

"When I heard about the work Esther and team were doing to support patients and their caregivers, I was immediately inspired to partner Scout Clinical and Atlas Clinical Academy with Bezyl. A close friend recently passed from cancer, and she expressed the need for support but was unsure the best way to ask. She also knew the people around her were not sure what would be helpful. Given this, it was a no-brainer to include Bezyl within our offering to support patients and their families" – Melissa Coloton, EVP Business Development, Scout Clinical

"Our ultimate mission is to end the global mental health pandemic by helping people help each other," said Esther Howard, founder, and CEO, Bezyl, Inc. "Patients participating in clinical research, especially cancer patients, can finally benefit from realizing the full strength from their network of supporters."

In addition to supporting patients, earlier this year, Bezyl released a Ukrainian-specific version of its app to help Ukrainians build personal networks of support and find access to much needed humanitarian relief.

About Bezyl

Bezyl is the only global, personalized digital mental health company that provides a simplified communication platform to help people help each other improve their mental strength. Asking for help is easier using Bezyl's proprietary technology that directly connects individuals to their designated spheres of support. Learn how the app works at bezyl.com.

About Scout Clinical and Atlas Clinical Academy

Scout Clinical and Atlas Clinical Academy are both a part of the Meeting Protocol Worldwide family of brands and have over 25 years of global experience in the life sciences industry.

Scout offers a customizable scope of patient services, including patient travel and reimbursements, tailored to fit the needs of individual studies. A team of dedicated patient liaisons working in tandem with the Scout Portal, a cloud-based web app, make it easier for patients to "stick with it".

Atlas Clinical Academy is a virtual environment for clinical trial collaboration and education, but it's more than just another LMS. Atlas offers custom solutions to fit what your study needs. Whether it's tailored content to drive site and patient engagement, interactive learning environments, or in-depth trial collaboration, Atlas builds a system just for you, so you can keep your people on the same page.

To learn more about the Meeting Protocol family of brands, visit meetingprotocol.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bezyl, Inc.