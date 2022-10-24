Art Show to Highlight the Lived Experience of Borderline Personality Disorder

"Living with borderline personality disorder is exhausting. This painting shows me every day searching for happiness to find that Beautiful Rainbow with all the colors, but I'm facing the wrong direction and all I see are dark gray clouds in a storm." – Kristyn from Arizona

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristyn is one of 1.6% in the U. S. population affected by borderline personality disorder (BPD) a highly stigmatized mental illness contributing to the increase in self-harm and suicidality in our society. Up to 75% of people diagnosed with BPD experience a suicide attempt, and sadly, 10% succeed.

Emotions Matter, a 501c3 non-profit was founded in 2015 to advocate for, educate and support people diagnosed with BPD to achieve recovery. It seeks to change public opinion of this disorder by highlighting the severity of its symptoms as expressed by people with lived experience through art in a new ground-breaking exhibit.

What: Emotions Matter BPD Art Show, "Living on the Borderline" When: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: St. Bartholomew Church, 325 Park Avenue, New York City Online: https://emotionsmatterbpd.org/art-show

"Living on the Borderline" features 22 artists from around the country who submitted 34 original artworks which will be displayed online and featured in an in-person gallery event. Each work is accompanied by a personal statement by the artists explaining how the submission reflects their BPD journey.

All participants identify with lived experience as either those with the disorder, or family members impacted by it. Themes communicated express the internal and external symptoms of BPD as well as its impact on relationships, self-identity and recovery.

"I was diagnosed with BPD about 5 years ago. I still have struggles but creating and drawing is one outlet that has helped me the most. I know I can always rely on that to release so much built-up tension," says Jenna from Michigan.

Event is free to the community. Sponsors for this event include New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the Francesco and Mary Giambelli Foundation, McLean Hospital, Silver Hill Hospital and the National Education Alliance on Borderline Personality Disorder.

