CGTN: CPC national congress: China's modernization injects confidence into world's prosperity

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the guidance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China will build on its achievements and keep up the momentum towards its Second Centenary Goal of building a "great modern socialist country" that is "prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful."

The CPC vowed to lead the Chinese people in achieving the goal and advancing the course of the great rejuvenation of the nation, as the week-long congress concluded on Saturday in Beijing.

China's modernization under CPC leadership

The central task of the CPC is leading the Chinese people to realize the Second Centenary Goal through "a Chinese path to modernization," according to the report delivered at the opening session of the congress.

Chinese modernization is the socialist modernization pursued under the leadership of the CPC, said the report.

At the closing session presided over by Xi Jinping, the 20th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) were elected.

A resolution endorsing the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee and a resolution on the work report of the 19th CPC CCDI were also adopted.

The 20th CPC National Congress also passed a resolution on an amendment to the CPC Constitution.

It was stressed at the closing session that the CPC has a pivotal role in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

The congress agreed to add to the Party Constitution statements on the Party being the highest force for political leadership and on upholding and strengthening the overall leadership of the Party.

China's modernization carries global significance

China's visions and experience on state governance summed up at the congress could offer inspirations for other parts of the world.

When illustrating the features of China's modernization, Xi noted in his report to the congress that the country's modernization benefits a large population. It features common prosperity, coordinated material and cultural-ethical progress, harmony between humanity and nature, and peaceful development.

Chinese modernization is the modernization of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature and of peaceful development, he stressed, adding that it offers humanity "a new choice" for achieving modernization.

In its two-step strategic plan, the CPC aims to basically realize socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035 and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century.

According to the adopted resolution on the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development, and it is dedicated to promoting a community with a shared future for mankind.

China adheres to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in pursuing friendship and cooperation with other countries, said the resolution.

"It is committed to its fundamental national policy of opening to the outside world and pursues a mutually beneficial strategy of opening-up."

View original content:

SOURCE CGTN