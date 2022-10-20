Work Health Solutions Partners with Shield Screening to Provide Complete Occupational Health & Screening Solutions for Businesses

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Health Solutions, a leading 24-hour occupational medicine provider and Shield Screening, a nationally accredited background screening company, have expanded their relationship to provide more comprehensive health and screening services that is expected to maximize protection and network coverage for Work Health Solutions clients.

"As a company that is focused on the health and safety of our clients and their employees, it is important to us that whoever we partner with holds the same values and commitment to service that we do," said Jeremy Green, owner and director of marketing for Work Health Solutions. "Shield Screening has been a long-term affiliate of ours, providing fast service and thorough results for our clients, and we are excited to expand our partnership."

As part of the expanded relationship, clients of Work Health Solutions will receive discounted volume pricing on all screening services, including all criminal background check products, references and verifications, as well as specialized services such as continuous criminal monitoring and motor vehicle records.

"We are thrilled to be able to expand our relationship with Work Health Solutions and offer their clients significant savings on background screening," said Terri Sampson, general manager of Shield Screening. "To streamline the setup and ordering process, we have provided a link on their website where employers can sign up for and order background checks. All services appear on a single invoice so everything is in one place with one point-of-contact."

Work Health Solutions offers employers complete occupational healthcare services including injury care, regulatory testing, medical legal services and year-round 24-hour service, both on-site and in-clinic. Serving over 800 employers in Oklahoma, Work Health Solutions has grown to also include employers in surrounding states and continues to expand.

For more details and information, please email Jeremy Green at jpgreen@workhs.com or call 918.402.1179.

Work Health Solutions is dedicated to high-quality occupational medicine in Eastern Oklahoma. We deal with workers' compensation issues on a daily basis. We are well equipped to treat acute and chronic work-related injuries and illnesses. We handle the collection and review of substance abuse samples, and we offer considered and well-supported medical opinions in complex medical and litigated matters. You, your employee or your client will receive our full attention when in the office or on the job site. To learn more, visit www.workhs.com.

Shield was built on the idea that better products and more customized solutions lead to superior results. We are nationally accredited through the Professional Background Screening Association. To deliver our goal of saving our clients time and money while alleviating risk, Shield relies on comprehensive data sources, highly secure solutions, and a compliance-focused approach to delivering quality screening results. To learn more, visit www.shieldscreening.com.

