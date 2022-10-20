Marcone Acquires Kansas and Texas based Great Plains/Pool & Spa Products, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone, a leading distributor of home appliance, HVAC, and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America and current portfolio company of Genstar Capital, announced today that it has acquired Great Plains/Pool & Spa Products, a pool and spa equipment and parts distributor serving the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions through branches in Kansas City and Houston. This new partnership represents Marcone's entry into the $10 billion pool and spa distribution space.

Marcone logo (PRNewswire)

Marcone has been operating for nearly 90 years and is one of the largest distributors of OEM appliance replacement parts in North America. Building on a legacy of exceptional customer service, Marcone has in recent years expanded beyond its replacement parts roots to become the hub for parts and services to the home. In that effort, Marcone has successfully partnered with Munch's Supply, a 65-year-old HVAC distributor with over 1,200 employees in 74 locations serving 17 states and one Canadian province, as well as Professional Plumbing Group, a national plumbing distribution company that owns the Wolverine Brass and Speakman brands.

The Great Plains acquisition further demonstrates Marcone's dedication to become the leading Hub to the Home for building and service professionals by providing quality parts and equipment brands. Marcone is committed to partnering with family and customer-service focused businesses looking for either a long-term partnership or an exit strategy.

"This acquisition marks our first partnership in the growing pool and spa equipment and parts space. We are excited about the growth and expansion opportunities this acquisition will allow as we look to partner with additional best-in-class pool and spa distribution companies, as well as leveraging our national distribution network to grow organically. We're excited to partner with the associates of Great Plains," said Jim Souers, Chief Executive Officer of Marcone.

"As a 2nd generation family-owned business for almost 40 years, the Reiff and Patterson families take great pride in providing our customers with quality products at a competitive price with superior customer service. We are excited about partnering with Marcone and using the Great Plains platform as a launching pad to become a national distributor of pool and spa parts and supplies," said Susan Reiff Ahn, majority owner, Great Plains/Pool & Spa Products, Inc.

Rob Rutledge, Managing Director at Genstar Capital said, "The Great Plains acquisition is a great first step as we enter the growing pool and spa parts space, and fits squarely into the team's vision of being the hub for parts and services to the home. We are excited to partner with the Great Plains team and look forward to growing through organic initiatives as well as continued M&A opportunities."

About Marcone

Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Headquartered in St. Louis Marcone now operates 122 facilities, with approximately 2,100 employees, and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

About Great Plains/Pool & Spa Products

Great Plains/Pool & Spa Products, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool and spa equipment, parts and chemicals, and is located in Kansas City (Great Plains Supply) and Houston (Pool & Spa Products). Our customer base is Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Northeast Oklahoma (Tulsa), and the Gulf Region of Texas and Houston area. A family business for nearly 40 years, Steve Reiff founded GPS in 1984, and in 1992 began a partnership with Jay Patterson and Pool & Spa Products (which Jay founded in 1987). Steve's daughter, Susan Reiff Ahn, and Jay's son, Blake Patterson, continue to offer quality wholesale distribution service to the 21st century of swimming pool industry professionals. For more information, visit www.greatplainspool.com.

Media Contacts:

Claudio Waller

claudio.waller@marcone.com

267-966-7530

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marcone