Hallmark Launches Festive Decor, Greeting Cards and Gifts for Fall Celebrations of All Kinds

Scare up some fun on Halloween or express gratitude on Thanksgiving with Hallmark's seasonal collections
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooler days, crisp air and changing colors are sure signs that fall is here, and from Halloween to Thanksgiving, autumn brings many reasons to celebrate. With a wide selection of greeting cards, gifts and decorations, Hallmark offers one-stop shopping for every festive occasion and special celebration the season offers.
"Fall is a wonderful time to gather with friends and family simply for the joy of being together," said Jen Walker, vice president of creative and trends at Hallmark. "From watching favorite movies like Disney Hocus Pocus, to sharing a special meal with loved ones, Hallmark's collection of seasonal products can help consumers celebrate what they love most about fall."
For some, the cooler weather provides a special time to upgrade home decor with items that mimic the colors and scents of the new season. For others, annual traditions like trick-or-treating on Halloween or gathering around the Thanksgiving table with loved ones remain the most cherished.
From scaring up some fun together, to showing appreciation and giving thanks, shoppers can make this fall the most festive yet — with a little help from Hallmark.
The scariest time of the year is almost here, and Halloween has the unique ability to bring people of all ages together for scary — and silly — traditions. From creepy-cute home decor to frightfully fun greeting cards and gifts, Hallmark offers a wide selection of Halloween products guaranteed to get anyone in the spirit.
- Start the season off right with Halloween decor to suit any style. Accessories like the Who Wants Some Treats Ghost Plush With Sound and Motion, Disney The Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Snow Globe and Jack-o'-Lantern Candy Dish bring the joy of the season to every room of the house.
- For a unique take on holiday decorating, browse Hallmark's collection of Halloween Keepsake Ornaments. Decorate a Halloween tree with new ornaments like the Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas The Pumpkin King Ornament, or display the Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Wreath.
- Extend "Happy Halloween wishes" to friends and family members across the country through Hallmark's collection of Halloween greeting cards. Three-dimensional options like the Pumpkin Patch 3D Pop-Up Halloween Card and Jumbo Haunted House 3D Pop-Up Halloween Card help bring the holiday to life, while the Happy Halloween to You Halloween Card offers a short and sweet message for any recipient. A Halloween Digital Video Greeting can put all your Halloween memories together as a sweet surprise for the recipient.
- Before trick-or-treating, surprise little ghouls and ghosts with a Halloween greeting card. The Mini Just a Little Boo Halloween Card is perfectly sized for tucking in a backpack or lunchbox and offers a fun way to share a smile on Halloween. When it comes time for candy collecting, go all out with this Tricks and Treats Bat Basket.
- Get in the Halloween spirit with Hallmark's Trick-or-Treat Spotify playlist, featuring a mix of music made for costume contests, handing out candy to little mini-monsters, or getting ready for ghoulish fun.
Fans of Disney Hocus Pocus have even more reasons to celebrate the season, with new products to add to their Halloween decor and plenty of party ideas.
- Brew up a magical atmosphere at home with new items, including the Disney Hocus Pocus Black-Flame Flameless Candle and Disney Hocus Pocus I Put a Spell on You Tea Towel.
- Host a watch party to conjure up a good time with friends. Items like the Disney Hocus Pocus Gather Round Sisters! Stemless Glass and Disney Hocus Pocus Cauldron Ceramic Bowl are perfect for serving snacks and beverages (and make a great addition to any scary movie night).
- Cast a spell on fellow "Hocus Pocus" fans by sending a spellbinding note or special gift, like the Disney Hocus Pocus Musical Halloween Card and Disney Hocus Pocus I Put a Spell On You Novelty Crew Socks.
Before gathering around the table for the year's most anticipated meal, browse Hallmark's collection of Thanksgiving decor and accessories — guaranteed to take your Turkey Day to the next level. From thoughtful gifts for the host family, to meaningful cards for loved ones far away, Hallmark has a range of options to give thanks and show appreciation this Thanksgiving.
- Add warm, rich scents of autumn to any home with seasonal candles, or mimic fall's favorite colors with new decor like the Welcome Fall Wood Framed Sign. Three-wick candles including Cider Mill, Harvest Festival and Heirloom Pumpkin are buy one get one free through Dec. 31, 2022.
- Share your gratitude with loved ones near and far by sending a Thanksgiving card or gift. Three-dimensional pop-up cards like the Fall Leaves and Flowers 3D Pop-Up Thanksgiving Card and Grateful for You Fall Flower Vase 3D Pop-Up Thank-You Card offer a great way to express appreciation for the joy, warmth and love that friends and family bring to your life. Gather photos and videos of your joyous moments throughout your relationship and send them in a Fall Digital Video Greeting.
- Capture thankful thoughts, messages and signatures with unique accessories like the Grateful Signature Table Runner. This Thanksgiving table runner doubles as special keepsake that families can add to for years to come.
- Spread a little goodness this season with unique items like the Fall Plaid Giving Tin or show your thanks to the family preparing Thanksgiving dinner with hostess gifts like these Stacked Pumpkin Salt and Pepper Shakers.
