The Bank of Princeton Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.  The Bank reported net income of $7.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $5.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily due to an increase of $1.4 million in net interest income and a $595 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $697 thousand increase in non-interest expenses and a $459 thousand increase income tax expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $1.6 million, a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $389 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in non-interest expenses and a $350 thousand increase in income tax expense.   For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Bank recorded net income of $19.3 million, or $2.98 per diluted common share, compared to $16.3 million, or $2.38 per diluted common share for the same period in 2021, primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in net interest income a $3.1 million decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses, and a $666 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $3.3 million increase in non-interest expenses and an increase in income taxes of $676 thousand.

Highlights for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 are as follows:

  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Bank purchased 315,058 shares of common stock nearly completing the authorized 324,017 shares of common stock from the 5% stock buyback program that commenced in 2022 at a weighted average price of $29.07.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.0 million or 17.7% over the same period in 2021.
  • The Bank maintained its low total cost of funds on deposits at 40 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, down 8 basis points from the same period in 2021.
  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.05% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2021 and 0.11% at September 30, 2021.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler noted that, "The Bank's earnings performance continues to increase, propelled by a strong net interest margin of 4.64% for the quarter and strong credit quality."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.60 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $84.6 million, or 5.0% when compared to $1.69 billion at the end of 2021. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $110.8 million and a $19.0 million decrease in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by an increase of $43.2 million in net loans.  The increase in net loans primarily consisted of a $117.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease of $71.7 million in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans which are no longer being offered by the SBA.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $79.1 million, or 5.5%, when compared to December 31, 2021.  When comparing deposit products between the two periods, money market deposits decreased $49.0 million, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $25.1 million, savings decreased $12.1 million, certificates of deposit decreased $6.1 million and non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $13.1 million. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2022 decreased $4.1 million or 1.9% when compared to the end of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the $9.2 million of common stock repurchased pursuant to the 2022 buyback program, and a $10.8 million change in the accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the available-for-sale investment portfolio associated with an increase in unrealized losses due to the increase in interest rates.  These decreases were partially offset by a $14.4 million increase in retained earnings consisting of $19.3 million of net income less $4.9 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, was $13.3% and 12.8%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets were $729 thousand, a decrease of $672 thousand, or 48.0%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2021.  This decrease was primarily due to the sale of an other real estate owned property in the amount of $226 thousand and a $400 thousand write-down of a non-performing loan.  Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $6.3 million at September 30, 2022 and $6.9 million at December 31, 2021. Three TDR loans totaling $5.9 million are performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms and there is one TDR loan in non-accrual status as of September 30, 2022.

Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net interest income was $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.  The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.6 million, or 9.4%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $226 thousand.  The net interest margin for the third quarter 2022 was 4.64%, increasing 45 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily associated with an increase of 52 basis points in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the same three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net interest income increased $1.6 million, which was primarily due to an increase of 54 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $49.8 million compared to $46.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.  The increase from the previous nine-month period was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.8 million, or 3.4% and a decrease in interest expense of $1.5 million, or 28.0%.  The rate on total deposits, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 0.40% and 0.48%, respectively.  For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the rate on total deposits was 0.36% and 0.50%, respectively.

The Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $200 thousand during the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and since no provision had been recorded earlier in the year, the nine-month period reflects the same $200 thousand.  The comparable amounts were $1.2 million and $3.3 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The primary reasons for the provisions for loan losses during the 2021 periods were charge-offs in the amounts of $821 thousand and $1.8 million, respectively.  Net charge-offs for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 were $200 thousand and $154 thousand, respectively.  The Bank did not make any material changes to the qualitative factors used in determining the level of general reserve needed for management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.  The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to period end loans was 1.21% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.21%) at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.24% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.32%) at December 31, 2021.

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $595 thousand and $389 thousand to $1.7 million, or by 53.5% and 29.5% when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the quarter ended September 30,2021, respectively. The increase over the prior quarter was to primarily due to a $547 thousand increase in loan fees and a $74 thousand increase in other non-interest income. The increase over the 2021 period was primarily due to a $214 thousand increase in loan fees and a $148 thousand increase in other non-interest income. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income increased $666 thousand, or 20.8%, from the same nine-month period in 2021, primarily due to a $248 thousand increase in loan fees and a $247 thousand increase in other non-interest income.

Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.6 million, or 18.4%, when compared to the same period in 2021.  This increase was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefits expenses, a $206 thousand increase in professional fees and a $139 thousand increase in data processing and communications expenses. When comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to the immediately preceding quarter, non-interest expense increased $697 thousand, or 7.4%, primarily due to increases salaries and employee benefits costs, professional fees and occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned expenses. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense was $28.8 million, compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expenses and data processing and communications costs.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $2.1 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.2%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.6% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.8 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.8% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021.  For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the income tax expenses were $5.4 million (effective tax rate of 21.7%) and $4.7 million (effective tax rate of 22.3%), respectively.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007.  The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville.  There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, including related supply chain shortage of goods, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area,  the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton


Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












































September 30, 2022 vs



September 30, 2022 vs




September 30, 


December 31,


September 30, 


December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021




2022


2021


2021


$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change


















ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$         47,965


$       158,716


$       144,184


$ (110,751)


(69.78)

%


$     (96,219)


(66.73)

%

Securities available-for-sale taxable


43,041


51,690


46,522


(8,649)


(16.73)



(3,481)


(7.48)


Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt


39,112


49,468


46,345


(10,356)


(20.93)



(7,233)


(15.61)


Securities held-to-maturity


203


208


210


(5)


(2.40)



(7)


(3.33)


Loans receivable, net of deferred


1,378,426


1,335,163


1,342,670


43,263


3.24



35,756


2.66


Allowance for loan losses


(16,666)


(16,620)


(16,421)


(46)


0.28



(245)


1.49


Goodwill


8,853


8,853


8,853


-


-



-


-


Core deposit intangible


1,958


2,393


2,547


(435)


(18.18)



(589)


(23.13)


Other assets


100,158


97,811


94,284


2,347


2.40



5,874


6.23


TOTAL ASSETS


$     1,603,050


$     1,687,682


$     1,669,194


$  (84,632)


(5.01)

%


$     (66,144)


(3.96)

%



































LIABILITIES

















Non-interest checking


$       299,389


$       286,247


$       274,766


$    13,142


4.59

%


$      24,623


8.96

%

Interest checking


233,969


259,022


249,563


(25,053)


(9.67)



(15,594)


(6.25)


Savings


213,522


225,579


223,188


(12,057)


(5.34)



(9,666)


(4.33)


Money market


324,037


373,075


361,052


(49,038)


(13.14)



(37,015)


(10.25)


Time deposits over $250,000 


46,810


33,741


39,270


13,069


38.73



7,540


19.20


Other time deposits


249,287


268,479


283,055


(19,192)


(7.15)



(33,768)


(11.93)


Total deposits


1,367,014


1,446,143


1,430,894


(79,129)


(5.47)



(63,880)


(4.46)


Borrowings


-


-


-


-


 N/A 



-


 N/A 


Other liabilities


23,518


24,961


23,116


(1,443)


(5.78)



402


1.74


    TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,390,532


1,471,104


1,454,010


(80,572)


(5.48)



(63,478)


(4.37)



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















 Common stock 


34,535


34,100


34,082


435


1.28



453


1.33


 Paid-in capital 


81,241


80,220


80,112


1,021


1.27



1,129


1.41


 Treasury stock 


(19,190)


(10,032)


(6,618)


(9,158)


91.29



(12,572)


 N/A 


 Retained earnings 


125,878


111,451


106,455


14,427


12.94



19,423


18.25


 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 


(9,946)


839


1,153


(10,785)


(1,285.46)



(11,099)


(962.62)


     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 


212,518


216,578


215,184


(4,060)


(1.87)



(2,666)


(1.24)



















TOTAL LIABILITIES 

















     AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$     1,603,050


$     1,687,682


$     1,669,194


$  (84,632)


(5.01)

%


$     (66,144)


(3.96)

%


















Book value per common share


$           34.00


$           33.42


$           32.66


$       0.58


1.73

%


$          1.34


4.10

%

Tangible book value per common share1


$           32.27


$           31.69


$           30.93


$       0.58


1.85

%


$          1.34


4.33

%


















1Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.






















The Bank of Princeton




Loan and Deposit Tables




(Unaudited)













The components of loans receivable, net at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:























September 30,


December 31,







2022


2021







(In thousands)





Commercial real estate


$        888,590


$        771,028





Commercial and industrial


27,961


29,677





Construction


404,017


403,680





Residential first-lien mortgages


45,487


48,638





Home equity / consumer


7,392


7,685





PPP I (SBA loans)


4,167


6,641





PPP II (SBA loans)


3,830


73,099





     Total loans


1,381,444


1,340,448





Deferred fees and costs


(3,018)


(5,285)





Allowance for loan losses


(16,666)


(16,620)





     Loans, net


$     1,361,760


$     1,318,543























The components of deposits at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:















September 30,


December 31,







2022


2021







(In thousands)





Demand, non-interest-bearing


$        299,389


$        286,247





Demand, interest-bearing 


233,969


259,022





Savings


213,522


225,579





Money markets


324,037


373,075





Time deposits


296,097


302,220





     Total deposits


$     1,367,014


$     1,446,143














The Bank of Princeton


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)


(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
















Three Months Ended September 30,









2022


2021


$ Change


% Change


Interest and dividend income










Loans and fees

$              18,336


$              17,181


$    1,155


6.7 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:











Taxable

241


133


108


81.2 %




Tax-exempt

286


287


(1)


-0.3 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities

2


2


0


0.0 %



Other interest and dividend income

226


53


173


326.4 %




Total interest and dividends

19,091


17,656


1,435


8.1 %













Interest expense













Deposits

1,392


1,545


(153)


-9.9 %




Borrowing

3


-


3


       N/A




Total interest expense

1,395


1,545


(150)


-9.7 %













Net interest income


17,696


16,111


1,585


9.8 %


Provision for loan losses

200


1,200


(1,000)


-83.3 %


Net interest income after provision for loan losses

17,496


14,911


2,585


17.3 %













Non-interest income










Income from bank-owned life insurance

287


276


11


4.0 %



Fees and service charges

469


453


16


3.5 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

850


636


214


33.6 %



Other 

101


(47)


148


-314.9 %




Total non-interest income

1,707


1,318


389


29.5 %













Non-interest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

5,442


4,342


1,100


25.3 %



Occupancy and equipment

1,539


1,492


47


3.2 %



Professional fees

786


580


206


35.5 %



Data processing and communications

1,043


904


139


15.4 %



Federal deposit insurance

249


220


29


13.2 %



Advertising and promotion

140


59


81


137.3 %



Office expense

52


56


(4)


-7.1 %



Other real estate owned expense

-


80


(80)


-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible

135


155


(20)


-12.9 %



Other 

739


661


78


11.8 %




Total non-interest expense

10,125


8,549


1,576


18.4 %













Income before income tax expense

9,078


7,680


1,398


18.2 %


Income tax expense

2,103


1,753


350


20.0 %


Net income

$               6,975


$               5,927


1,048


17.7 %













Net income per common share - basic

$                 1.12


$                 0.89


$     0.23


25.8 %


Net income per common share - diluted

$                 1.09


$                 0.88


$     0.21


23.9 %













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,269


6,836


(567)


-8.3 %


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,378


6,896


(518)


-7.5 %













The Bank of Princeton


Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)


(Unaudited)


(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months Ended









September 30,


June 30,









2022


2022


$ Change


% Change


Interest and dividend income










Loans and fees

$       18,336


$       16,768


$      1,568


9.4 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:











Taxable

241


234


7


3.0 %




Tax-exempt

286


293


(7)


-2.4 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities

2


3


(1)


-33.3 %



Other interest and dividend income

226


158


68


43.0 %




Total interest and dividends

19,091


17,456


1,635


9.4 %













Interest expense













Deposits

1,392


1,169


223


19.1 %




Borrowing

3


-


3


       N/A




Total interest expense

1,395


1,169


226


19.3 %













Net interest income


17,696


16,287


1,409


8.7 %


Provision for loan losses

200


-


200


0.0 %


Net interest income after provision for loan losses

17,496


16,287


1,209


7.4 %













Non-interest income










Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net

-


2


(2)


-100.0 %



Income from bank-owned life insurance

287


283


4


1.4 %



Fees and service charges

469


497


(28)


-5.6 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

850


303


547


180.5 %



Other 

101


27


74


274.1 %




Total non-interest income

1,707


1,112


595


53.5 %













Non-interest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

5,442


4,908


534


10.9 %



Occupancy and equipment

1,539


1,429


110


7.7 %



Professional fees

786


582


204


35.1 %



Data processing and communications

1,043


1,056


(13)


-1.2 %



Federal deposit insurance

249


276


(27)


-9.8 %



Advertising and promotion

140


120


20


16.7 %



Office expense

52


62


(10)


-16.1 %



Other real estate owned expense

-


2


(2)


-100.0 %



Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-


101


(101)


-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible

135


145


(10)


-6.9 %



Other 

739


747


(8)


-1.1 %




Total non-interest expense

10,125


9,428


697


7.4 %













Income before income tax expense

9,078


7,971


1,107


13.9 %


Income tax expense

2,103


1,644


459


27.9 %


Net income

$         6,975


$         6,327


$        648


10.2 %













Net income per common share - basic

$           1.12


$           1.00


$       0.12


12.0 %


Net income per common share - diluted

$           1.09


$           0.98


$       0.11


11.2 %













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,269


6,305


(36)


-0.6 %


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,378


6,437


(59)


-0.9 %












The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)














Nine Months Ended








September 30,








2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Interest and dividend income









Loans and fees

$ 51,596


$  50,487


$       1,109


2.2 %


Available-for-sale debt securities:










Taxable

698


353


345


97.7 %



Tax-exempt

882


877


5


0.6 %


Held-to-maturity debt securities

8


8


-


0.0 %


Other interest and dividend income

441


139


302


217.3 %



Total interest and dividends

53,625


51,864


1,761


3.4 %











Interest expense










Deposits

3,785


5,261


(1,476)


-28.1 %



Borrowings

3


2


1


50.0 %



Total interest expense

3,788


5,263


(1,475)


-28.0 %











Net interest income

49,837


46,601


3,236


6.9 %

Provision for loan losses

200


3,325


(3,125)


-94.0 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

49,637


43,276


6,361


14.7 %











Non-Interest income









Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net

2


7


(5)


-71.4 %


Income from bank-owned life insurance

852


826


26


3.1 %


Fees and service charges

1,441


1,291


150


11.6 %


Loan fees, including prepayment penalties

1,248


1,000


248


24.8 %


Other 

322


75


247


329.3 %



Total non-interest income

3,865


3,199


666


20.8 %











Non-interest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

15,251


12,816


2,435


19.0 %


Occupancy and equipment

4,446


4,534


(88)


-1.9 %


Professional fees

1,929


1,920


9


0.5 %


Data processing and communications

3,134


2,664


470


17.6 %


Federal deposit insurance

788


586


202


34.5 %


Advertising and promotion

379


172


207


120.3 %


Office expense

168


153


15


9.8 %


Other real estate owned expense

112


-


112


N/A


Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-


90


(90)


N/A


Core deposit intangible

434


489


(55)


-11.2 %


Other 

2,180


2,066


114


5.5 %



Total non-interest expense

28,821


25,490


3,331


13.1 %











Income before income tax expense

24,681


20,985


3,696


17.6 %

Income tax expense

5,358


4,682


676


14.4 %

Net income

$ 19,323


$  16,303


$       3,020


18.5 %











Net income per common share - basic

$    3.05


$     2.43


$        0.62


25.5 %

Net income per common share - diluted

$    2.98


$     2.38


$        0.60


25.2 %











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,345


6,710


(365)


-5.4 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,475


6,854


(379)


-5.5 %











The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Three Months Ended September 30,






2022


2021






Average 


Yield/


Average 


Yield/






Balance


Rate 


Balance


Rate 


$ Change


% Change

Earning assets












Loans 

$     1,386,589


5.25 %


$    1,367,980


4.98 %


$        18,609


0.27 %

Securities












  Taxable available-for-sale

46,281


2.06 %


33,953


1.51 %


12,328


0.55 %

  Tax-exempt available-for-sale

42,220


2.68 %


46,510


2.47 %


(4,290)


0.21 %

  Held-to-maturity

204


5.24 %


211


5.27 %


(7)


-0.03 %

Securities

88,704


2.37 %


80,674


2.07 %


8,030


0.30 %













Other interest earning assets












  Interest-bearing bank accounts

35,081


2.28 %


116,910


0.13 %


(81,829)


2.15 %

  Equities

1,322


5.85 %


1,338


3.93 %


(16)


1.92 %

Other interest-earning assets

36,403


2.41 %


118,248


0.18 %


(81,845)


2.23 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,511,697


5.01 %


1,566,902


4.47 %


(55,205)


0.54 %

Total non-earning assets

115,158




95,130







Total assets

$     1,626,856




$    1,662,032































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$        240,948


0.29 %


$      260,813


0.26 %


$       (19,865)


0.03 %

Savings

217,133


0.32 %


214,406


0.24 %


2,727


0.08 %

Money market

350,901


0.43 %


346,330


0.47 %


4,571


-0.04 %

Certificates of deposit

289,274


0.86 %


329,117


1.21 %


(39,843)


-0.35 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,098,256


0.51 %


1,150,666


0.53 %


(52,410)


-0.02 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

285,665




272,097







    Total  deposits

1,383,921


0.40 %


1,422,763


0.48 %


(38,842)


-0.08 %

Borrowings

391


2.65 %


-


0.32 %


391


2.33 %

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 












       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,098,647


0.51 %


1,150,666


0.53 %


(52,019)


-0.02 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

285,665




272,097







Total cost of funds

1,384,312


0.40 %


1,422,763


0.43 %


(38,451)


-0.03 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

28,136




24,480







Stockholders' equity

214,408




214,789







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$     1,626,856




$    1,662,032



















Net interest spread



4.50 %




3.94 %





Net interest margin



4.64 %




4.08 %





Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.71 %




4.14 %

















  1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.






















The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Three Months Ended






September 30, 2022


 June 30, 2022






Average 


Yield/


Average 


Yield/






Balance


Rate 


Balance


Rate 


$ Change


% Change

Earning assets












Loans 

$    1,386,589


5.25 %


$       1,391,937


4.85 %


$        (5,348)


0.40 %

Securities












  Taxable available-for-sale

46,281


2.06 %


48,590


1.93 %


(2,309)


0.14 %

  Tax-exempt available-for-sale

42,220


2.68 %


43,742


2.68 %


(1,522)


0.01 %

  Held-to-maturity

204


5.24 %


205


5.29 %


(1)


-0.05 %

Securities

88,704


2.37 %


92,537


2.29 %


(3,833)


0.08 %













Other interest earning assets












  Interest-bearing bank accounts

35,081


2.28 %


72,786


0.78 %


(37,705)


1.50 %

  Equities

1,322


5.85 %


1,307


5.14 %


15


0.71 %

Other interest-earning assets

36,403


2.41 %


74,093


0.86 %


(37,690)


1.56 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,511,697


5.01 %


1,558,567


4.49 %


(46,870)


0.52 %

Total non-earning assets

115,158




107,194







Total assets

$    1,626,856




$       1,665,761































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$      240,948


0.29 %


$         273,114


0.26 %


$      (32,166)


0.03 %

Savings

217,133


0.32 %


230,493


0.24 %


(13,360)


0.08 %

Money market

350,901


0.43 %


368,704


0.29 %


(17,803)


0.14 %

Certificates of deposit

289,274


0.86 %


277,621


0.86 %


11,653


0.00 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,098,256


0.51 %


1,149,932


0.41 %


(51,676)


0.10 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

285,665




278,963







    Total  deposits

1,383,921


0.40 %


1,428,895


0.33 %


(44,974)


0.07 %

Borrowings

391


2.65 %


-


0.32 %


391


2.33 %

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 












       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,098,647


0.51 %


1,149,932


0.41 %


(51,285)


0.10 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

285,665




278,963







Total cost of funds

1,384,312


0.40 %


1,428,895


0.33 %


(44,583)


0.07 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

28,136




23,534







Stockholders' equity

214,408




213,332







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,626,856




$       1,665,761



















Net interest spread



4.50 %




4.08 %





Net interest margin



4.64 %




4.19 %





Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.71 %




4.24 %

















  1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
























The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














For the Nine Months Ended September 30,






2022


2021






Average 


Yield/


Average 


Yield/






Balance


Rate 


Balance


Rate 


$ Change


% Change

Earning assets












Loans 

$    1,375,233


5.02 %


$    1,393,122


4.85 %


$        (17,889)


0.17 %

Securities












  Taxable available-for-sale

47,626


1.96 %


28,306


1.66 %


19,320


0.30 %

  Tax-exempt available-for-sale

44,832


2.63 %


47,204


2.48 %


(2,372)


0.15 %

  Held-to-maturity

205


5.29 %


213


5.27 %


(8)


0.02 %

Securities

92,664


2.29 %


75,723


2.18 %


16,941


0.11 %













Other interest earning assets












  Interest-bearing bank accounts

76,559


0.68 %


71,289


0.19 %


5,270


0.49 %

  Equities

1,327


4.96 %


1,376


4.29 %


(49)


0.67 %

Other interest-earning assets

77,887


0.44 %


72,665


0.26 %


5,222


0.18 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,545,783


4.64 %


1,541,510


4.50 %


4,273


0.14 %

Total non-earning assets

112,573




100,970







Total assets

$    1,658,356




$    1,642,480































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$      257,284


0.26 %


$      259,932


0.28 %


$          (2,648)


-0.02 %

Savings

226,532


0.26 %


199,789


0.26 %


26,743


0.00 %

Money market

374,570


0.34 %


330,605


0.31 %


43,965


0.03 %

Certificates of deposit

285,855


0.91 %


344,526


1.39 %


(58,671)


-0.48 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,144,242


0.42 %


1,134,852


0.62 %


9,390


-0.20 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

280,761




268,194







    Total  deposits

1,425,004


0.36 %


1,403,046


0.50 %


21,958


-0.14 %













Borrowings

132


2.65 %


361


0.32 %


(229)


2.33 %

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 












       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,144,374


0.45 %


1,135,213


0.62 %


9,161


-0.17 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

280,761




268,194







Total cost of funds

1,425,135


0.36 %


1,403,407


0.50 %


21,728


-0.14 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

18,680




25,947







Stockholders' equity

214,541




213,126







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,658,356




$    1,642,480



















Net interest spread



4.19 %




3.88 %





Net interest margin



4.31 %




4.04 %





Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.37 %




4.10 %

















  1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.






















The Bank of Princeton

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)













2022


2022


2022


2021


2021



September


June


March


December


September













     Return on average assets 

1.70 %


1.52 %


1.45 %


1.44 %


1.41 %


     Return on average equity 

12.91 %


11.90 %


11.25 %


11.34 %


10.95 %


     Return on average tangible equity1

13.59 %


12.54 %


11.86 %


11.97 %


11.56 %


     Net interest margin

4.64 %


4.19 %


4.09 %


3.96 %


4.08 %


     Net interest margin (FTE)2

4.71 %


4.24 %


4.14 %


4.02 %


4.14 %


     Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3 

51.49 %


53.36 %


53.93 %


50.43 %


48.16 %













COMMON STOCK DATA











     Market value at period end

$     28.35


$     27.46


$     28.85


$     29.33


$     29.87


     Market range:











        High

$     29.95


$     30.55


$     32.05


$     30.89


$     20.45


        Low

$     27.16


$     26.57


$     28.67


$     28.71


$     17.40


     Book value per common share at period end

$     34.00


$     33.74


$     33.49


$     33.42


$     32.66


     Tangible book value per common share at period end4

$     32.27


$     32.00


$     31.75


$     31.96


$     30.93


     Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)

6,251


6,263


6,366


6,480


6,588













CAPITAL RATIOS











Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.71 %


14.13 %


14.16 %


15.10 %


15.60 %


Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.63 %


13.08 %


13.10 %


13.97 %


14.43 %


Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

13.10 %


12.46 %


12.36 %


12.06 %


12.29 %


     Period-end equity to assets

13.26 %


13.00 %


12.71 %


12.84 %


12.89 %


     Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 

12.67 %


12.42 %


12.13 %


12.26 %


12.23 %













CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)











     Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$       200


$        (12)


$        (34)


$       101


$       821


     Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.058 %


-0.003 %


-0.010 %


0.030 %


0.240 %













     Nonperforming loans (excluding TDRs)

$       370


$       402


$       406


$       409


$     1,043


     Other real estate owned

-


-


226


226


376


     Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)











           -Performing

5,943


6,001


6,066


6,122


6,187


           -Non-performing

359


563


766


766


1,092


     Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 

$     6,672


$     6,966


$     7,464


$     7,523


$     8,698













     Allowance for loan losses as a percent of:











     Period-end loans      

1.21 %


1.19 %


1.19 %


1.24 %


1.22 %


     Nonaccrual loans 

2286.15 %


1727.05 %


1420.99 %


1398.99 %


769.13 %


     Nonperforming assets 

2286.15 %


1727.05 %


1191.27 %


1175.39 %


653.96 %













    As a percent of total loans:











    Nonaccrual loans 

0.05 %


0.07 %


0.08 %


0.09 %


0.11 %


    Accruing TDRs 

0.43 %


0.43 %


0.43 %


0.46 %


0.46 %


    Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 

0.48 %


0.50 %


0.52 %


0.55 %


0.62 %













1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.



2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.








3The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible) 

       divided by net interest income and non-interest income. 








4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which 




      excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible. 








