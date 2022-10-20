Achieving the Dream of Homeownership - and Easily Protecting that Investment

Credible Insurance Offers New American Funding Customers Fast, Easy Access to Home Insurance

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving the American dream of homeownership is the first part. Protecting the home is a close second.

Hopeful homeowners are well on their way to do both, thanks to Credible Insurance now offering fast and easy access to home insurance to New American Funding customers.

As one of the nation's largest, independent and Latina-owned mortgage companies, New American Funding has built its business and reputation on service, satisfaction and helping people of all backgrounds achieve the dream of homeownership.

"Owning a home is one of the best ways to achieve generational wealth," said New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo. "It's important you have the right protection to get there. Offering access to Credible Insurance through our platform provides a stress-free, seamless customer experience, allowing our customers to easily shop for homeowners insurance online as they're finding the right loan for them."

New American Funding services over 95% of its customers in-house, allowing the company to maintain a high level of satisfaction at all stages of the homebuying journey – from pre-approval to funding and beyond. In fact, the company has been recognized as #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Services by J.D. Power in 2022.

The Credible Insurance iframe provides New American Funding customers an easy way to access competitive home insurance quotes at the time of loan origination. In fact, the Credible Insurance API Calculator uses data from more than 42,000 ZIP codes to tailor insurance premium estimates by a borrower's specific geographic location. By completing the Credible Insurance application, borrowers can receive up to three competitive and bindable insurance quotes that are managed and serviced by Credible.

"Credible Insurance API solutions offer customers a convenient and integrated home insurance marketplace platform that provides an easy-to-navigate application process, multiple quotes from up to 40 highly rated carriers, access to licensed insurance agents, and seamless policy renewals," said Jack Osborn, Credible Vice President, Partnerships. "Through Credible Insurance, offering access to home insurance to homeowners has never been easier for lenders and banks."

Credible Insurance offers a number of integration solutions that allow lenders to offer their customers access to home insurance within their digital environments with a few simple steps.

"Our proprietary quote engine allows New American Funding – and other lenders – to narrow coverage gaps and provide customers with access to more accurate quotes," said David Stasie, Credible General Manager, Insurance.

About Credible

Credible is a San Francisco-based U.S. company operating a consumer finance marketplace that helps consumers save money and make better financial decisions. Credible has developed a proprietary technology platform that is integrated with credit bureaus and financial institutions. Credible has developed a differentiated and personalized user experience that enables consumers to compare instant, accurate prequalified rates from multiple financial institutions for insurance, student loans, personal loans and mortgage refinance loans. To learn more, visit www.credible.com/insurance .

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 237,000+ loans for approximately $62.8 billion and 163 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America eight times. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

