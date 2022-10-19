M3 WAKE RESEARCH WELCOMES NEW COO

Lynn King, Experienced Clinical Operations Executive, Tapped to Lead M3 Wake Research after CEO Retires

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Wake Research, a leading fully integrated network of clinical research sites and one of North America's largest providers of Phase I-IV clinical trials, welcomes a new Chief Operations Officer, Lynn King.

"I'm pleased to announce that Lynn King has joined M3 Wake Research as our new COO," said Aki Tomaru, CEO of M3 USA, the parent company of M3 Wake Research. "From the M3 Wake Research headquarters in Raleigh, NC, Lynn will manage all operations across the network's 23 locations nationwide."

"We anticipate a dynamic future and continued upward trajectory of the organization under the astute leadership and direction of Ms. King," Tomaru added.

King has more than 28 years of experience leading clinical operations teams. She joined M3 Wake Research from PPD/Thermo Fisher, where she most recently served as their Vice President of Biotech Operations. Her vast professional background in clinical research operations includes leading teams across site staff, clinical monitors, data management, and project management roles. King also enjoys coaching and developing team members and collaborating closely with clients and customers to ensure the highest levels of achievement and quality in clinical research endeavors.

"I am honored to be a part of the M3 Wake Research team and look forward to further success and growth as we continue to provide exceptional clinical research services to our clients from all our sites across the network nationwide," said King.

King takes on this new role to fill a leadership need resulting from the departure of former CEO Ella Grach, MD, who is moving on after 30 successful years with the company. In 1984, Dr. Grach founded Wake Research Associates which later became M3 Wake Research after a 2018 acquisition.

Additionally, Tomaru now serves as acting CEO of Wake Research. The more centralized executive structure reporting up through M3 USA corporate should provide an effective balance of strategic and operational focus for the organization, he explained.

About M3 Inc.:

M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 5.8 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to clinical research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, market research, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Fort Washington, PA, Raleigh, NC, Oxford, London, Paris, Beijing, and Seoul.

About M3 Wake Research, Inc.:

M3 Wake Research is an organization of integrated investigational sites, committed to excellence, working closely with and meeting the needs of the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. M3 Wake Research's 23 sites are fully equipped to meet the needs of sponsors and CROs in the conduct of Phase I-IV clinical trials in a large variety of indications.

M3 Wake Research is known for effectively combining strategic volunteer recruitment, rapid trial start-up and subject enrollment/retention with high quality clinical trial conduct, using standardized operating procedures and centralized marketing and advertising to ensure rapid subject enrollment. M3 Wake Research sites have conducted more than 9,100 research studies for hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors and CROs. M3 Wake Research's mission is to bring novel medications, biologics, and devices through clinical research to as many people as possible while providing unparalleled service and exceptional value to clinical trial partners and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.wakeresearch.com.

