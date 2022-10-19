IVTherapy.com Acquired by Muscle Lab as Company Expands Digital and Physical Footprint in Health Industry

IVTherapy.com to Offer Educational Content, Global Mobile IV and New Business Support

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muscle Lab, a health and wellness conglomerate that provides unique physical recovery methods across multiple brands, acquired IVTherapy.com as part of its rapid growth strategy within the health industry, the company announced today.

Muscle Lab Acquires IVTherapy.com (PRNewswire)

Established in 2020, Muscle Lab quickly became profitable as co-founders Andy Treys and Vatche Ourishian attracted professional athletes and celebrities to their facility in Los Angeles behind a white-glove recovery and wellness experience.

IVTherapy.com will be added to Muscle Lab's corporate umbrella of brands that offer niche health services, spanning from cryotherapy to IV edibles.

"We're building a wellness ecosystem that provides tailored and targeted solutions to each and every person," Treys said. "IVTherapy.com is an integral part of that plan as it will set a new standard for online health and wellness information. We will not use this platform to bait and advertise, but to educate and serve."

In addition to accessing free health content created by medical professionals, IVTherapy.com users will be able to place a mobile IV order 24 hours a day from anywhere in the world.

Hospitality corporations, licensed health professionals and new IV businesses will also be able to benefit from one of the website's unique features. Qualified partners that are accepted will be provided turnkey business tools such as digital marketing, customer support, medical licensing, franchising and cocktail formulation.

"We're not selling a membership in a bottle…our goal is to create a mentality among our community of customers, and ultimately the world, to try to be the best version of yourself," Ourishian said. "Our methodologies can pave the way to a better quality of life, mentally and physically, and our doors are open to anyone ready to make a change."

Ourishian, who is also the Performance Director at Muscle Lab, is featured on the company's social wellness channel, Muscle Myths. He provides simplified personal training videos for people of all ages and fitness levels, while also debunking fitness myths and misinformation circulated on social media.

Additional brands in the Muscle Lab ecosystem will be announced in the coming months, including a collaboration with nutrition pioneer Anthony Almada. Developed behind a proprietary formula, their IV supplement will be the first of its kind in the industry.

About Muscle Lab

Muscle Lab is a muscle recovery and wellness lounge where members can come together to recover, rejuvenate and socialize. Whether you're suffering from chronic illness or pain, need guidance in adopting healthy lifestyle habits or just want to relax, Muscle Lab offers the gamut of services tailored through a combination of advancements of modern sciences. Muscle Lab is the industry's most integrative and comprehensive approach to health.

CONTACT: Jacob Crossman, jacob@coolmediapr.com

