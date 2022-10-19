Fineqia Supports Art&Co. Charity Auction in Partnership with NFT4Refugees in Dubai

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is proud to support Art&Co.'s latest in-person and online exhibition in partnership with NFT4Refugees showcasing innovative quantum NFTs to be auctioned for humanitarian causes at Waldorf Astoria hotel in Dubai on Thursday, October 20, 2022, as well as online at www.artandco.net, from 17:00 Dubai time.

The online auction will comprise 10 NFTs and physical artworks by Roman Lipski, a pioneer in quantum art, and 5 refugee artists: Hana, Aabreniuk Ouif, Baron Sha'ar, Obaid Yemen, Cederick Diyavova, and Youssef. These unique objects will come in digital and printed versions and with every purchase, the buyer will receive an NFT.

Roman Lipski specialises in "Quantum Blur", a technique for manipulating images using quantum operations in collaboration with Swiss research scientists. The artist opened the Google House in Berlin with an AL performance in 2019. He now explores the format of Quantum Art for NFTs to support the project NFT4Refugees. The presented series is a unique one-off project by Roman Lipski.

"Fineqia is delighted to be converging finance, art, and Web 3.0 in a unique event supporting exceptional NGOs that assist refugees and empower artists pioneering TechArt as an emerging field," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar.

NFTs4Refugees lists artworks from international artists as a partnership between the World Datanomic Forum and the Schwarz Foundation, led by Paula Schwarz. The money from an art sale goes to an artist's selected Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO). Charities include the World Food Program, Upgrade Ukraine, The United Nations, AI4Good, and Stand with Ukraine.

"NFT4Refugees was created to help artists familiarise themselves with the digital art space using NFTs and is where profitable art meets giving back in the most transparent way," said Paula Schwarz, CEO of NFT4Refugees. Paula believes in promoting peace through art and trusts that technology can enable people who have less.

NFT4Refugees is strengthened by The World Datanomic Forum and the Schwarz Foundation. The World Datanomic forum organises a broad network of interdisciplinary researchers, non-profits, governments, and corporate actors to collect data and support solutions. Equally, the Schwarz Foundation is a private non-profit institution aiming to foster the exchange of ideas and practices between cultures and countries.

Fineqia supported Art&Co. during the Covid pandemic in 2020 when the platform was used to launch the world's largest online art auction for Covid relief. Fineqia has now partnered with Art&Co. again for the purpose of supporting refugees.

More information about the event can be obtained by contacting Bundeep Singh Rangar at +971 58 508 7376 and bundeep.rangar@fineqia.com or Paula Schwarz at +49 160 90133000 and fondatrice@wd-forum.org.

About Art&Co.

Art&Co. connects the worlds of art, finance, and support groups. It links freelance artists to support humanitarian causes. Art&Co. works with partners in the tech-industry to bring about new forms of TechArt around the world.

Art&Co. is an initiative by InsurAid, a company set up to encourage corporate and personal donations to support those affected by humanitarian disasters, public health and safety crises. InsurAid focuses on events for which insurance is scarce or unavailable.

About NFT4Refugees

NFTs4Refugees lists artworks from international artists as a partnership between the World Datanomic Forum and the Schwarz Foundation. The money generated is used to discover new artists among the community of refugees supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Program together with NFTs4Refugees. NFTs4Refugees enables artists to tap into NFTs as a new field of interest. All NFTs sold on our platform support decentralized grassroots organizations or non-governmental organizations working with refugees that an artist has selected. Our partners are located in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Greece and many other regions. Welcome to your new connecting point of art & humanitarian aid around the world!

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International is listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) and quoted on stock exchanges in the United States (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International sets out the corporate governance, corporate culture, processes and relationships of the company under which the Company and its subsidiaries are managed and managed. Fineqia International monitors and ensures the success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. More information can be found at https://investors.fineqia.com/news.

