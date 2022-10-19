Equinox Gold to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 2, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, November 3, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

Conference call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast

www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until May 3, 2023.

Equinox Gold Contacts

Greg Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer

Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 604-558-0560

Email: ir@equinoxgold.com

