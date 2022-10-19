Datadog Launches Unified End-to-End Testing Platform

With the addition of Continuous Testing, Datadog provides a full suite of test automation services to help engineering teams create, run and remediate test results more quickly

NEW YORK , Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of Datadog Continuous Testing, a new product that helps developers and quality engineers quickly create, manage and run end-to-end tests for their web applications.

Complex use cases in modern applications have made it extremely time consuming for engineers to write, run and manage software tests, resulting in slow release cycles. Datadog Continuous Testing provides a complete testing workbench that simplifies test creation and maintenance and makes running tests much faster. With this product, engineers can create tests right from the UI without scripting, run tests in parallel and integrate with popular CI tools so tests become a part of their existing CI processes.

"Thanks to Datadog Continuous Testing, we have doubled our release cycle speed and reduced the number of critical bugs shipped in production to near zero over the past 12 months," said Paul Vidal, co-founder and CTO at Collective.work.

"Creating and running end-to-end tests today is a time-consuming and error-prone process that many teams struggle with as they scale. This impacts release velocity as engineers need wide test coverage in order to safely deploy new code in production while avoiding regressions. On top of this, teams need tests to be fast and resilient, otherwise developers start to avoid the CI so that they can ship code faster," said Renaud Boutet, SVP of Product at Datadog. "Continuous Testing solves this problem by giving engineers a platform to quickly create, run and manage their tests in one place."

Key features of Datadog Continuous Testing include:

No-Code Test Creation: Using a no-code recorder, any team member can simply click through their application—just as a user would—to create end-to-end tests.

Parallel Testing: Run multiple automated tests simultaneously to reduce testing time.

Self-Healing Capabilities: Tests automatically track UI changes in an application and adjust to changes with no user intervention.

Failure Troubleshooting: When used with Datadog APM and Real User Monitoring, users can drill down into backend traces and session replay to pinpoint the root cause of failures.

CI Tools Integration: Out-of-the-box integrations with top CI providers, including GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, Circle CI, and Jenkins, mean that teams can leverage Continuous Testing with their existing technology stack.

Datadog Continuous Testing is generally available and pricing details can be found here . To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/continuous-testing/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

