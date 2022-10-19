Antonio Hachem, Wendy Wang, Cornelius Baliukonis, and Gilda Rivera Join Slatt Capital Team in Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital is pleased to announce that prominent commercial real estate finance professionals Antonio Hachem, Wendy Wang, Cornelius Baliukonis, and Gilda Rivera have joined the firm in their expanded Los Angeles office.

Antonio Hachem joins Slatt Capital as a Principal and market leader of the firm's Los Angeles office. Prior to joining Slatt Capital, Mr. Hachem was a Principal and Managing Director with George Smith Partners (GSP) and brings over 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Mr. Hachem has significant experience working as a commercial mortgage banker, including long-term relationships with many of the Slatt Capital correspondent lenders. In addition to traditional commercial mortgage banking, Mr. Hachem and his team have extensive experience handling construction financing, JV & pref equity, and complex structured finance transactions.

"I am joining Slatt Capital in a time of significant capital market uncertainty. Slatt's deep lender relationships, life of loan servicing, and diversity of capital sources make for a compelling platform to help my clients," said Antonio Hachem, Principal of Slatt Capital. "I look forward to helping grow the structured finance practice with my team at Slatt Capital and acting as the player-coach leader in Los Angeles. I am thrilled that Gilda Rivera is joining the Slatt Capital Los Angeles office. She is an experienced capital markets professional and a fabulous team-player."

Wendy Wang brings a decade of expertise to Slatt Capital as a Vice President. She joins Slatt as a closing expert running loan execution for the team while also pursuing loan originations. She successfully closed over 345 loans, $90 million year to date, and has originated $35 million in loans for the team over the last few years. Previously, Ms. Wang held a similar role of supporting the team at GSP and has significant experience closing loans with many of the Slatt Capital life insurance correspondents.

Cornelius Baliukonis joins the team with Antonio and Wendy as Vice President. Cornelius is an experienced CRE professional with six years of experience in commercial real estate finance and private equity. He has been directly involved in $1B of transactions, providing critical support to the team. Mr. Baliukonis will be building on his success at GSP and will be focusing on construction and JV equity deals at Slatt Capital, as well as assisting the team with structuring, marketing, and negotiating all deals in process.

Veteran mortgage banker Gilda Rivera joins the Slatt Capital team as Senior Vice President, further bolstering the firm's rapidly growing Los Angeles presence. Ms. Rivera specializes in creative structured financing on all major product types nationwide. With nearly 25 years of experience in commercial real estate, Gilda has closed several billion dollars in commercial real estate financing.

"The Hachem team and Gilda Rivera add a tremendous depth of knowledge and experience to our expanding platform," said Daniel Friedeberg, CEO of Slatt Capital. "Antonio is a true mortgage banker with deep lender relationships and a proven track record in Southern California and adds immeasurable benefit to the entire firm as a leader and as the latest Principal in our growing firm."

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 51 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $5.2 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

