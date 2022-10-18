National Disaster Resilience Conference to Open November 8

Three-day event features the National Weather Service Director, television weather celebrities, federal and nonprofit leaders, engineers, practitioners, scientists, and trade professionals.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC22) opens on Tuesday, November 8, in Clearwater Beach and will bring together the leading voices in the disaster resilience movement to chart the future of resilient building, codes, policies, products, and recovery.

Register today to join the nation's foremost resilience experts in panels such as Leadership Voices in Media and Weather, FEMA's Building Codes in Action – A Federal Perspective, the National Initiative to Advance Building Codes roundtable, and much more.

"Next month, we will convene the best minds in the disaster resilience movement to explore the science, policies, and tools that save lives and protect homes in disaster events," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson, President and CEO of the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH). "Large-scale disasters like Hurricane Ian bring massive recovery efforts that last for years and often decades. At NDRC22, we have the opportunity to explore and improve resilient building practices before the next disaster comes."

Featured speakers below are part of the outstanding speaker lineup that will address earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. Additionally, speakers will bring the latest information available regarding Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

Leslie Chapman-Henderson , President and CEO – FLASH

Anne Cope , Ph.D., P.E., Chief Engineer – Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety

Mark Floyd , CEO – Renew Financial

Amy Freeze , Meteorologist – FOX Weather

Alex Garcia , Chief Meteorologist – FOX 29

Ken Graham , Director – National Weather Service

Kevin King , Executive Director – Mennonite Disaster Service

Dr. Rick Knabb , Hurricane Expert – The Weather Channel

Evan Reis , Executive Director, and Co-Founder – U.S. Resiliency Council

Jamie Rhome , Acting Director – National Hurricane Center

Ryan Rist , Assistant Vice President, Innovation – USAA

Nick Shufro , Acting Assistant Administrator and Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Risk Management Directorate in the Federal Insurance & Mitigation Administration – FEMA

The full agenda and complete speaker list are available here.

Visit www.nationaldisasterresilienceconference.org for more information.

Our Sponsors:

Titanium Sponsor: Legacy Partner USAA

Platinum Sponsor: HORNE

Gold Sponsors: Legacy Partners International Code Council and Lowe's, Renew Financial

Silver Sponsors: Legacy Partners ISO/Verisk and Simpson Strong-Tie, The Weather Channel , Huber Engineered Woods ZIP System Sheathing & Tape

Bronze Sponsors: AECOM, Disaster-Smart Inspection Consulting, Floodproofing.com, IEM, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety

General Sponsor: Comfort Block

Presenting Partners: International Association of Emergency Managers and Southern California Earthquake Center

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

