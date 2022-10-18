Keith David Revealed As Voice Actor for Web3 Project 0xTHULU

The legendary Emmy-winning actor is known for over 300 roles including The Thing, Platoon, Barbershop, The Princess and the Frog, Rick and Morty, and Jordan Peele's NOPE

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor Keith David has been revealed as the voice actor featured on 0xTHULU's Relic of Membership today as the token video reveal begins following the initial project launch. 0xTHULU is a decentralized Web3 production house and art collective project that originally launched in August.

Keith David, known for over 300 roles over the past forty years including classic movies The Thing, Platoon, They Live, Barbershop, There's Something About Mary, The Princess and the Frog, Jordan Peele's NOPE and TV series Community, Rick and Morty, and Adventure Time, has won three Emmys for his voice acting work. He brings this voice acting talent to the 0xTHULU project for each of five variations of its Relic of Membership token, a collection of NFTs featuring never-before-seen streaming 4k videos hosted on a novel proprietary IPFS decentralized hosting platform.

0xTHULU is a Web3 project known as "a mysterious order of industry pros leveraging over 100 years of Hollywood studio resources and relationships to show the world what a decentralized Web3 production house can be: for its members and for the world" that promises to "transcend traditional Hollywood gatekeeping." Members purchased tokens via smart contract and have only had a placeholder video since the launch until this week's reveal, when they upgrade their tokens to discover which of five variations they hold, all featuring voice acting by Keith David, with different degrees of rarity and different voiceover scripts.

Membership via token ownership includes member benefits such as access to the support and mentorship of industry experts, funding from a community treasury, access to studio resources, exclusive metaverse networking opportunities, a 4k streaming IPFS platform, and a secret roadmap of surprises for years to come - like this week's surprise reveal of Keith David as a collaborator.

Relic of Membership tokens are still available for purchase at 0xTHULU.io at the time of this release.

