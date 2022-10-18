Jackpocket Hits Major Milestone: 20 Millionaires Made and Over $190M In Prizes Won

Lottery App Celebrates Big Wins For Players Across U.S.

NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced a major milestone as 20 millionaire winners across the U.S. have hit it big on the app. Additionally, Jackpocket surpassed $190 million in combined winnings for its lottery players.

The most recent winners, a couple from Bergen County, NJ who chose to remain anonymous, won $1 million with a Powerball ticket ordered on the app. All of the numbers they selected had meaning to their family. "Everything was an age or a birthday," the winner recalled. "The first one was my wife and then my youngest son. The third one was me and then the dog."

The couple ended up being just one digit off from hitting the $270 million grand prize in the September 24 drawing. "The Powerball number we picked was 13 and the winning number was 14! That's nuts!" The winner joked, "I just wish the Powerball had been 27 or 30, you know? Then it would've been like, okay, whatever." Where did their red Powerball pick come from? "The day we got married."

When the couple found out they won, they were shocked: "We went to check the app and it said 'Big Winner.' We clicked into the ticket order and my wife was going crazy turning the lights on. I'm like, 'Let me see that.' I saw the word 'million' and then that was it!" They plan to invest the money to set up their children for the future.

Other single-ticket millionaire wins ordered on Jackpocket have ranged from $1 million, like the recent win of a nursing student from New York, up to a record $9.4 million for a lucky player in New Jersey, marking the largest win in mobile gaming history.

"In just a few years, Jackpocket has facilitated life-changing wins for our 20 millionaires in addition to over a million wins for other lottery players all over the country," said Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient for anyone to participate in. We are proud of our success and absolutely thrilled to celebrate all our many winners today."

More than 1.17 million individual winners on Jackpocket who have won over $190 million in lottery prizes. It's a remarkable achievement for the app which launched nine years ago.

Must be 18 or older to play. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-Gambler.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to order lottery tickets. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

