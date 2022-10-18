CGT Staffing Partners with Clients to Minimize Hiring Costs

CGT Staffing empowers clients to control their hiring costs in order to drive consistent growth and sustainability.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses continue to manage a tumultuous hiring market, cost management continues to be of paramount importance of organizations of every size. The impact of massive inflation, economic uncertainty, and new behavioral trends within a shrinking talent pool has necessarily threatened many businesses' ability to keep hiring costs in check. Failure to meet such a challenge with a mindful and systematic approach to hiring can render a business and its workforce vulnerable.

"Ultimately, we're in the business of saving our partners time and money," said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing. "That goes for our candidates and client partners alike. It takes time for a qualified candidate to find a best fit; it takes significant outlay for an organization to identify those individuals best suited to their company's unique dynamic and culture. Neither is an easy prospect. It's our job to make it a seamless as possible – it's how we measure success, and rightly so."

As businesses continue to grow more competitive in their hiring practices, the financial implications of acquiring and onboarding new talent has grown increasingly complex. A dearth of applicants, competing employers, unprecedented market shifts, and tighter timelines often result in inefficiencies that are a significant waste of resources for any company. CGT Staffing takes pride in reducing timelines and expenses for organizations of every scale and industry, from identification and qualification of talent to delays resulting from onboarding and payroll processes, and the cost of maintaining an internal recruiting team and the software, platforms, and that such an office often necessitates.

"Simply put, we are successful when our partners are successful," said Welge. "Our managed services and our staffing experience enable us to deliver a velocity of qualified professionals that might otherwise be unavailable to many organizations. We want our clients to lean on our industry knowledge – there's no greater compliment than trust earned through validation."

About CGT Staffing:

Founded in 2009, CGT Staffing is a national full-service staffing firm based in greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

