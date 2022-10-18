Arasan Partners with Testmetrix on its 4.5 GSPS C-PHY / D-PHY HDK and Compliance Test Platform

Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP today announced that its MIPI DSI-2, CSI-2 and C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP have been successfully implemented on the Testmetrix C/D-PHY HDK and Compliance Test Platform.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems is proud to announce the immediate availability of the Testmetrix C-PHY v2.0 / D-PHY v2.5 Combo HDK and Compliance Test Platform supporting speeds in excess of 4.5gsps built using Arasan's Total MIPI IP Solutions including C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP cores. The C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP is implemented in silicon on a TSMC Foundry FINFET Test Chip and forms the backbone of the Testmetrix HDK and Compliance Test Platform.

Arasan C-PHY v2.0 / D-PHY v2.5 Combo ASIC (PRNewswire)

Testmetrix will demonstrate its HDK in Arasan's booth during the Demo Day event at the MIPI Member Meeting this week in Vancouver, British Columbia. Arasan will also display its C-PHY v2.0 and D-PHY v2.5 ASIC.

Arasan's C-PHY 2.0, D-PHY v2.5, CSI-2 and DSI-2 IP join Arasan's illustrious line of IP previously used for Compliance Testing like its SDIO Device IP, SD/SDIO Host IP, UFS 2.1, 3.0 & 4.0 IP, M-PHY DFE and the MIPI CSI-2, DSI, C-PHY v1.1 and D-PHY v1.2 IP that were used in the industry's first C-PHY compliance tester. That product was based on Arasan's C/D-PHY combo ASIC supporting 2.5gsps.

"As a Contributor member of MIPI Alliance since 2006, Arasan has been a longtime partner in promoting the adoption of MIPI specifications," said Sanjiv Desai, chair of MIPI Alliance. "We are happy to see this HDK and Compliance Test Platform from Testmetrix based on Arasan's ASIC, which will support compliance efforts within the MIPI ecosystem and help further accelerate the adoption of MIPI specifications."

"Arasan is extremely proud of the launch of the Testmetrix HDK and Compliance Test Platform using Arasan's C/D-PHY Combo ASIC. Use of our IP in a compliance tester demonstrates the quality of our IP while also ensuring our IPs are compliant, and stay compliant as the standards evolve," said Prakash Kamath, CTO at Arasan.

"Testmetrix is pleased to announce the release of the C-PHY v2.0 / D-PHY v2.5 Combo HDK and Compliance Test Platform in partnership with Arasan Chip Systems, which will contribute to the acceleration of the acceptance of the new MIPI standards," said Christian Cojocneanu, CEO of Testmetrix.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has more than 350 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the broader mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

About Testmetrix

Testmetrix Inc. (est. 1990) designs and manufactures high performance engineering, compliance, and production test equipment for the semiconductor industry, in particular for Flash Memory Devices and MIPI devices. Testmetrix was the first company to provide official compliance testers for CF, MMC, and SD flash memory storage devices. Testmetrix offers global support via its offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of Total IP Solutions for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP cores, analog PHY interfaces, verification IP, HDK and software stacks. Arasan is at the forefront of the evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile, Automobile and IoT SoC's.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

MIPI® and CSI-2® are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. C-PHYSM, D-PHYSM and DSI-2SM are service marks of MIPI Alliance.

Contact:

Dr. Sam Beal

Mktg1@arasan.com

(PRNewsfoto/Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.