Trip.com Group becomes a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group has officially joined the Global Sustainable Tourism Council's (GSTC) global network as a member. Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services.

Trip.com Group's mission to 'pursue the perfect trip for a better world' focuses the Group's efforts on improving the communities and lives of the people they serve, and drives their commitment to being a more responsible industry leader.

To fulfill this mission, earlier this year Trip.com Group announced its green tourism goals, covering three key areas: to launch over 10,000 low-carbon travel products; to promote sustainable travel and engage 100 million travellers in low-carbon practices; and aim to further reduce carbon emissions across its own operations.

In order to delve into consumer sentiment on sustainable travel and share findings with the industry, Trip.com Group conducted a survey that gathered responses from over 7,700 travellers from 11 markets. Trip.com Group's Sustainable Travel Consumer Report 2022 revealed that almost eight in 10 (78.7%) travellers recognise the importance of sustainable travel. The Report also found that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major driver behind increased consumer awareness of their travels' impact on the planet, with 67.7% of travellers now open to paying more for sustainable options.

To meet increased demand for sustainable travel options, the Group's consumer brand Trip.com launched its CHOOOSE carbon offsetting option for travellers to offset their flights' Co2 emissions. This program allows customers to address their flight emissions by supporting a portfolio of trusted high-impact climate projects in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

As a member of the GSTC, Trip.com Group will support the GSTC mission to promote sustainable tourism standards in the travel & tourism sector. Being a GSTC member allows Trip.com Group to participate in GSTC's global network, contributing to the important work of the GSTC in promoting the widespread adoption of universal sustainable tourism principles.

"At Trip.com Group, we believe we can only solve big issues by working with our peers from across the industry. This is why we are very excited to become a member of the GSTC, joining their global community to collaborate on sustainable travel initiatives that contribute towards a more sustainable future," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Trip.com Group.

"We at GSTC are delighted to welcome Trip.com Group and all its powerful brands as a member of our growing community of members. Their power in the marketplace can deliver much in the way of more sustainable forms of tourism being made available to more travelers throughout the world, and we look forward to partnering in those efforts," said Randy Durband, Chief Executive Officer of GSTC.

