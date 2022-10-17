PhysicianOne Urgent Care Adopts Augnito's Voice Recognition AI Solution Across Its 20-Plus locations in the U.S.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PhysicianOne Urgent Care today announced that it will begin using Augnito , the leading medical voice-to-text AI solution for clinical documentation. PhysicianOne Urgent Care seeks to transform its clinical workflows to reduce administrative burden on providers and improve the quality of clinical documentation, which improves ROI for healthcare organisations in the long-term. Augnito's medical voice recognition solution will be used by providers across all of PhysicianOne Urgent Care's 20-plus U.S. locations.

Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, DO, PhysicianOne Urgent Care Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer (PRNewswire)

"PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides convenient access to high-quality, cost-effective care," said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, DO, PhysicianOne Urgent Care Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. "We pride ourselves in partnering with innovative companies like Augnito that focus on saving provider's time and improving patient outcomes for all of our stakeholders."

Augnito harnesses the power of AI speech-recognition technology, providing highly accurate, specialized clinical text from dictated speech. Augnito is both HIPAA and GDPR compliant, ensuring security and confidentiality for all clinical documentation.

According to Dr. Kenkare, "Augnito's medical speech recognition software is able to dictate directly into our EHR without any need for integration. The Augnito client-service team listened to our feedback and turned around swift changes to optimize the product experience for our providers. The results of our evaluation and the overall product capabilities were key to our choosing Augnito. Augnito offers higher standards of accuracy and speed than other voice recognition tools on the market."

Commenting on the partnership, Augnito CEO Rustom Lawyer said, "We're grateful to PhysicianOne Urgent Care for trusting Augnito to streamline its workflows. Our software delivers specialized features and functionality for urgent care, including a multi-specialty vocabulary. That means Augnito can help urgent care centers surpass existing standards for turnaround times and improve revenues, especially with urgent care's high patient volumes. PhysicianOne's adoption of Augnito supports Augnito as the obvious choice of speech-recognition technology for urgent care centers."

About PhysicianOne Urgent Care

PhysicianOne Urgent Care delivers easily accessible, quality walk-in and virtual urgent care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Experienced providers are onsite at all times, with X-ray, lab, suturing, and IV services available at every location. Telehealth virtual urgent care is available 24/7. PhysicianOne Urgent Care locations accept medical insurance, and affordable self-pay options are also available. Founded in 2008, PhysicianOne Urgent Care was the first urgent-care organization to be accredited and certified by the Urgent Care Association of America. PhysicianOne Urgent Care is proud to be affiliated with Yale New Haven Health at its Connecticut and New York locations, and with Tufts Medicine at its Massachusetts locations.

For more information, visit www.PhysicianOneUrgentCare.com .

About Augnito

Augnito is an advanced AI-powered voice recognition solution, launched in 2020 to revolutionize clinical documentation in the global healthcare market. Augnito empowers medical professionals to streamline clinical workflows with cloud-based, AI speech recognition, enabling ergonomic data entry with 99% accuracy, anywhere, from any device. Scribetech, Augnito's sister company, founded in 2001, is a pioneer in healthcare documentation software within the UK's National Health Service and independent healthcare organizations internationally. Augnito is HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials Plus and SOC2 certified. Augnito medical transcription software is currently deployed at more than 250 hospitals and health systems across 15 countries.

For more information, visit www.augnito.ai .

Rustom Lawyer, Co-founder & CEO, Augnito (PRNewswire)

