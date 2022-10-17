DxTEL Introduces the First Turnkey Esports Platform for Fiber Providers

Fiber Gaming Network gives fiber service providers of all sizes the ability to launch and grow esports in their communities

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DxTEL, one of the leading fiber broadband marketing firms in the country, today announced the launch of the Fiber Gaming Network, a fully managed, co-branded gaming platform designed specifically for fiber broadband providers and their subscribers. The platform is a collaboration between DxTEL and Mainstage Gaming, a Rock Hill, SC, based tech company focused on creating local opportunities for gamers. In addition, DxTEL and Mainstage Gaming will be working with Adtran, Inc. as the technology partner to further create a strong eco-system.

We believe fiber providers have a tremendous opportunity to be the leaders in the community gaming space. Robert Gilbert

The first of its kind in the industry, the Fiber Gaming Network will allow providers of any size to give their subscribers exclusive access to national gaming leagues and tournaments, as well as esports scholarship opportunities. In addition, providers will also be able to use the platform to easily host and stream local tournaments and events, or partner with schools and organizations to support their local esports clubs.

"The Fiber Gaming Network is meant for fiber providers that want to do more than just market to gamers. It's designed for those who want to truly engage with the gaming community and provide something unique and special to their subscribers," said Robert Gilbert, COO of DxTEL. "We believe fiber providers have a tremendous opportunity to be the leaders in the community gaming space."

"Partnering with DxTEL to form the Fiber Gaming Network allows Mainstage to further our mission of making esports more inclusive and accessible to gamers in local communities of all sizes," said Matthew Snyder, CEO of Mainstage Gaming Network. "We are proud to provide the technology that will power the Fiber Gaming Network to reach gamers around the world through their local fiber broadband providers."

The platform, which will launch in early 2023, is one of several fully managed solutions that will be offered by DxTEL's new Fiber Gaming division. Other services include gaming event management, esports community engagement, and gaming-centric advertising.

"This is an exciting opportunity to help providers make an even deeper connection in their communities. Adtran enables providers to maximize the benefits their networks can deliver, while Adtran's Mosaic One offers unprecedented insights into the network users' quality of experience. This powerful combination with the Fiber Gaming Network will allow providers to deliver the ultimate gaming experience for their end users. The Fiber Gaming Network and Adtran's involvement in this project will elevate success for providers around the globe," said Ashley Brown, Senior Director, Field Marketing of Adtran.

About DxTEL

DxTEL is on a mission to provide broadband providers with the insight, strategy, materials, and tools to effectively and efficiently communicate the advantages of fiber Internet—all for the growth of rural communities, local providers, and rural America. DxTEL offers plug-and-play marketing solutions, like Fiber Homes and the Harper Broadband Marketing Library, as well as hands-on integrated support. Modern cooperatives and independent providers across North America trust DxTEL to help them leverage their local edge and succeed in connecting their communities to the world. Learn more at DxTEL.net .

About Mainstage Gaming Network

At Mainstage, we are building a single platform for organizations to create gaming events, tournaments, and leagues for gamers. As gamers and tournament organizers, we understand the struggles of hosting the wrong event or streaming it to the wrong place. Our company eliminates the guesswork and helps organizations understand their community to create the events they want.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video, and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places, and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9). Find more at Adtran.com , Linkedin and Twitter .

