Cookie Co.'s Fifth SoCal Location Opens in Yucaipa

The Inland Empire is now home to another much anticipated Cookie Co., opening Saturday, October 22nd in Yucaipa Pointe Shopping Center

REDLANDS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the opening of Cookie Co.'s Beaumont location, the nationally expanding brand is now set to open their Yucaipa location. As one of three other locations that have opened this year in Southern California, the Yucaipa location is corporately owned by founders Elise and Matt Thomas. Located at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd, Suite 2 in the Yucaipa Pointe Shopping Center, Cookie Co,'s opening week line-up of cookies will include Guava Pop Tart, Peanut Butter Lovers, German Chocolate, and Cookie Co.'s signature Chocolate Chip. Grand opening news for the Yucaipa location will be available HERE on Instagram and updated in real time. Additional locations are scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2022, including a location in Corona.

"This year has been an exciting period of expansion for Cookie Co. The demand from residents in Yucaipa has been significant, making this location a great choice for us in a shopping center we see immense potential within." -Elise Thomas, Co-Founder, Cookie Co.

Gourmet cookies, made locally. Founded in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Cookie Co. began as a labor of love, offering the simplest of comfort foods – fresh baked cookies. Baked right at home with curbside pick-up in their driveway, Founders Elise and Matt Thomas discovered peace in providing an experience that reminded them of hopeful childhood memories. Opening the first location in August 2020 in Redlands, California, Cookie Co. is known for its signature cookie recipes which are proprietary to the company. Cookie Co. has six locations open including Redlands, Riverside, Temecula, Beaumont and now Yucaipa, California alongside Georgetown, Texas. Thanks to raving fans near and far, Cookie Co. and is now available as a franchise. Interested franchise partners can learn more by contacting: franchise@cookieco.com.

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

Concierge@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

