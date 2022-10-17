Cirque du Soleil Returns to LA with One Of Its Most Dazzling Productions, CORTEO At Microsoft Theater from March 23rd to April 30th, 2023

Tickets available to Club Cirque members as of today at 10am.

General on-sale starts on October 24th.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteo, one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats, and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.

This unique spectacle, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents. Corteo will be presented at the Microsoft Theater as the second show to premiere on behalf of Cirque du Soleil's partnership with the Los Angeles venue. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

"We are excited to bring Corteo to the Microsoft Theater along with our great partners at AEG," said Mike Newquist, President – Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, "Set against a beautiful backdrop, guests of all ages will marvel at this incredible high-acrobatic production, which tells the unique and inspiring story of Mauro, the Dreamer Clown."

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the characters with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of awe, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The show follows a clown watching his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, as quietly caring angels watch over him. In the City of Angels, Los Angeles is set to get a new and enticing twist to its namesake, as the show juxtaposes light with dark, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection.

"We look forward to welcoming back Cirque du Soleil, and its latest production Corteo, to their home away from home at the Microsoft Theater for their second-year residency," said David Anderson, Senior Vice President, Operations & Event Production at Microsoft Theater, "And we can't wait to have audiences experience the latest Cirque rendition that we are sure will leave all spectators mesmerized."

As the show draws on the extreme emotions of the human spirit, it highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Corteo in Los Angeles are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today as of 10am. For free subscription, visit clubcirque.com .

General on-sale starts on October 24th.

OFFICIAL PARTNER

Cirque du Soleil wishes to thank Air Canada, its official partner.

About Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com .

