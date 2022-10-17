The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary Of Supporting Michigan Blood Cancer Patients and Families

The BCFM 70th Anniversary Gala in Detroit celebrated the past, present and future of providing Michigan families hope and stability during their blood cancer journey

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM) hosted its 70th Anniversary Gala on October 6 at Detroit's Garden Theater. BCFM, formerly the Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan, presented an evening that helped raise funds to immediately impact more than 122 patient families and that celebrated its mission of ensuring the emotional, social and financial stability of local patients and families as they navigate their blood cancer journey.

The organization was founded in 1952 by Michigan residents Harry and Sylvia Brown, who were mourning the loss of their young daughter to leukemia. The struggle and grieving without support and guidance were unbearable, and it was then the Browns vowed that no other family would have to manage without help. Abby Pook, the Browns' younger daughter, is honored that the principles of BCFM today echo those of her parents' legacy. "I know my parents would be proud. 70 years later it's still incredible, and we have reason to celebrate."

Seven decades after its inception, BCFM has found that the need for supporting blood cancer patients is greater than ever, as they expect a 15% increase in enrollments following the COVID-19 screening gap. With rising costs, 77% of BCFM patients are being diagnosed when they are at risk of falling deeper into the social safety net. BCFM hopes to be their ladder out from the day-to-day chaos.

"With emotional support, financial assistance, social opportunity and education, we provide a customized plan to meet each patient and family 'where they are' and help them maintain stability, or establish it, over the course of treatment and beyond," said Heidi Grix, CFRE, President and CEO of BCFM. "Cancer is tough, blood cancer is tougher. No one has needed to walk that road alone over the past 70 years. We're plotting the future for the next 70 years, to ensure that no one will!"

Because of outstanding support from donors, BCFM serves nearly 3000 patients yearly statewide and remains committed to the patients and families, never discharging them from services.

"The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan has helped countless families and patients gain access to financial assistance, social support, and educational programs," said Kate Gowans, M.D. of Beaumont Children's in Royal Oak, MI, a sponsor of the Gala. "We are proud to celebrate your organization and the many lives you have impacted. We look forward to a continued partnership and eliminating barriers patients face during and after treatment."

Among the evening's many highlights included remarks by BCFM's top leadership, with recognition of former BCFM CEO Glenn Trevisan as the recipient of the Founder's Award. Also acknowledged for their contributions to BCFM were retired oncologist Dr. Charles Main with the Innovator in Medicine Award, donors Chuck and Sharon Fast with The Sandra Ann Legacy Award and BCFM Patient Events Coordinator Kristen King with The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan Pulse Award.

This evening was made possible in partnership with Meade Lexus. Representative Jamie Zeleny said, "Meade Lexus has been proud to be part of Metro Detroit since 1989. When we find an organization, like the Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan, that is so passionate about the patients and families they serve, we step forward and lend our support to create meaningful connections and improve outcomes for these patients and their families."

The need for donations is still great. BCFM is 100% funded by private donations, with 82 cents of every dollar donated going toward supporting patients. They are asking fellow Michiganders to consider donating to the organization to help change the lives of those living with leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood disorders to ensure the organization never has to turn a patient away. To make a contribution, please visit BloodCancerFoundationMI.org.

The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan, formerly Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan, is a non-profit organization based in Farmington Hills, to benefit Michigan blood cancer patients and their families. For information, visit BloodCancerFoundationMI.org.

